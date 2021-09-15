Worth County football stayed undefeated with a 80-12 rout of Schuyler County on Friday night.
Senior running back Alex Rinehart led the offense with eight carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Aydan Gladstone threw three touchdown passes while going 3-for-5 for 79 yards. Tyler New also threw for a touchdown. Dylan McIntyre, Grant McIntyre, Levi Cassavaugh and John Galanakis caught touchdowns.
The Tigers (3-0) will host Albany (2-1) this Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Nodaway Valley dropped matches against North Platte and East Atchison this week.
In the 3-0 sweep by East Atchison, the game scores were 25-13, 25-23 and 25-19. Reagan Hagey led the Thunder with five kills. Kloe Jenkins had 11 digs.
North Platte topped Nodaway Valley in four sets with scores of 17-25, 25-20, 25-14 and 25-23. Hagey had seven kills while Jenkins had 21 digs. Edmondson had three aces and six assists while Emma Bohannon had eight assists.
North Nodaway volleyball was swept by Rock Port on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Northeast Nodaway capped a challenging week with a 2-1 win over DeKalb on Tuesday to snap a 3-game losing skid.
Freshman Hadley DeFreece allowed just three hits in seven innings with no walks and struck out 16 batters.
Sophomore Jill Boswell provided the offense with a 2-run home run in the first inning.
On Monday, the Jays fell 3-2 at North Andrew. DeFreece didn’t allow an earned run in six innings and struck out 13, but four errors behind her doomed the Jays.
Last Thursday, Stanberry topped the Jays 4-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
Maryville’s boys won the Raymore-Peculiar Invitational Small-School Division.
Jag Galapin finished second individually while Connor Blackford was third and Cale Sterling was fourth. Dylan Masters took ninth while Bradley Deering and Mason Marriott were 16th and 17th.
In the girls race, Caroline Pohren was 17th.
In the Tarkio meet, Platte Valley’s Andrea Riley was fourth in the girls race and Quenton Manship was tenth in the boys’ race.
GOLF
Maryville’s Lauren Jaster had a 108 in the Central Invitational at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph. Brinley Conn had a 116 and Alana Crawford had a 124.