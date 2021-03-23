Spoofhound players and coaches submitted their memories and well wishes for head coach Quentin Albrecht.
Albrecht retired as the Spoofhounds’ head coach last week. Albrecht coached the Spoofhounds for six seasons. This season, the Spoofhounds won the program’s first outright Midland Empire Conference championship since 1987.
The players and coaches submissions are listed below:
__________
Coach Albrecht, getting to be your assistant these past five seasons has been the biggest blessing. I am so thankful for you! We will continue to run with our elbows to our ears and like our hair is on fire! Thank you for setting the standard.
Kelly Obley, Assistant coach
Congratulations, Coach Albrecht! It has been a great privilege for me to coach with you this year. So much of what you have said will stay with me throughout my coaching career. What I will remember most from this year is your catchy sayings. You have one for everything, and I know I will constantly catch myself using them as a coach. In that way, there will always be a part of Coach Albrecht that is with me wherever I go. Congratulations on a great career and thank you so much for everything you have done for me!
Chase Tolson, Assistant coach
There are so many great things that I could write about Coach Albrecht. However, the thing that I admire most is his passion. He has tremendous love for the game of basketball, the community of Maryville, and the people he surrounds himself with. He has taught my teammates and I far more than just how to play the game of basketball. He has taught us what it takes to be great leaders, communicators, and how to hold each other accountable. I am so lucky that I had the opportunity to play for someone so passionate and dedicated to Spoofhound Basketball. Thank you, Coach Albrecht!
Serena Sundell, Class of 2021
Coach Albrecht was the best coach I’ve ever played for. He is enthusiastic and dedicated, and he truly cared about every single player on and off the court. I will never forget his silly catchphrases and fun exercises that we did during practice. I am sad to see him go, but I know that he has made such an amazing impact on so many people. “Holy cats,” as Coach would say, I’m sure honored to be one of those people that he made an impact on.
Amberlea Auffert, Class of 2018
Thinking back on all my time with Coach Albrecht, I think I can say that playing basketball was one of my best decisions of my high school career. I made some of my fondest memories on the court, at practice, at the annual Christmas party, and just hanging out with my teammates. Albrecht has always cared about his us, but even more than just how we are as players. I remember when Emma got her offer to play college softball and Coach got her a cake and we had a celebration for her. He treated us like we were family. Every time I see him, he comes speed-walking over, to get his daily steps in of course, with a big smile on his face. He taught me much more about being a person off the court, than just being a player on the court. He showed us how to carry ourselves as young women and how to never hang our heads when something doesn’t go our way. We were also told never to celebrate too much, because nothing very good and nothing very bad lasts very long. I think that is the one quote I will remember for the rest of my life. I made lasting friendships because of him and all our team bonding we had together over the years. I still speak to Kamryn, Lauren, Serena, Emily, ‘Styn, and Rylee a lot. He helped us grow as people and as players tremendously. He always has his players best intentions in mind. I am very sad to hear of his retirement, because some of my best memories from high school happened under his coaching. I will never forget winning districts my senior year. He gave us those memories that we will be able to tell our kids about. He has made a lasting impact on my life, and all the lives of those he has coached through the years.
Molly Renshaw, Class of 2020
Coach Albrecht has been so successful and helped me all four years of our very successful years. He loved Pat Summit, and she said “More than winning, I believe it is our job as coaches to develop our players into responsible leaders.” I think this describes Albrecht very well in the fact that he has helped us in more than just basketball and taught us how to be leaders on and off the floor. Albrecht also has helped me continue my love for basketball to a higher level with NCMC and I thank him for that along with everything else he has done for me. Albrecht should be proud of everything he has done as a coach. Maryville will never forget what he has done for the program and all of us that have been under him playing such a fun sport.
Emily Cassavaugh, Class of 2021
Thank you, Coach Albrecht, for believing in us when not many did. Through times of adversity, you taught us to persevere and stay the course. Maryville girl’s basketball changed for the better the day you set foot in the gym. You taught us not just the rules for the game at hand, but more so guidance in the game of life. For that, I thank you and wish you all the best in the days ahead.
Abbie Greeley, Class of 2017
As hard as it is to see Coach Albrecht leave Lady Spoofhound basketball, I am so thankful I was able to play under him all four seasons of my high school career. Coming in as a freshman, I had two new coach’s in both softball and basketball which was kind of terrifying. When I first met Albrecht I was a little nervous just by how intense he seemed if I am being honest, but he quickly created a bond with all of us which made freshman year much easier even after we all quickly found out what sprint dribbles were! He just knows the game of basketball and to have a coach that is just as dedicated as you are is what made each season so amazing, fun, and memorable. Each day, he came in with a purpose. A purpose of teaching us the game of basketball and a purpose of making us all better human beings. He never made basketball feel like it was just about winning, though we all wanted to and that was our main goal; but he preached to us to just go out there, have fun, give if your all, and the winning will follow. Being a college athlete now, Coach Albrecht is still someone that I look to as a role model and I brought with me a lot of great life lessons he preached on a daily. A quote that I often find myself saying when I feel I need to push myself a little harder or I feel like my body can’t go that much further: I think back to any close game in basketball and I hear him say, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight; It’s the size of the fight in the dog.” He has always pushed me to my limits and pushed me, “to go that much further,” but that is what made me the athlete I am today and the person I am today. He would also always say, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” Lady Spoofhound basketball wasn’t just built in a day, he built the program from the ground up, and left a legacy. But the program was left in great hands and I know that Coach Obley will continue on with that legacy. I will forever be thankful for Coach Albrecht and I am so blessed I got to play under him. He truly deserves the best! Thank you Coach Albrecht!
Emma Baldwin, Class of 2019
Coach, I want to thank you for making a lasting impact on the values and morals I possess to this day. You are a great coach who is more focused on creating great human beings rather than just basketball players. I will forever remember all the memories and moments we shared as a team throughout my four years at MHS! I’m glad that you will now being getting some well deserved rest. Enjoy retirement & keep in touch!
Kamryn Gastler, Class of 2019