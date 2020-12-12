MARYVILLE, Mo. — Platte Valley and Maryville's girls basketball teams should each have long postseason runs ahead of them and will each play games with much more at stake than Friday night.
That fact doesn't change that Friday's Nodaway County showdown in the Hound Pound had some serious bragging rights on the line and was a big-time measuring stick for each program.
“This is definitely a game that we circled and our players were excited to play this game,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We just have to make sure — it is early in the season — we have to make that we haven't plateaued.”
Platte Valley (5-0) was able to earn those bragging rights with a 53-50 victory over Maryville (3-1). Each team won their early-season tournaments fairly easily last week and Friday represented the first big test for each program, each eyeing a return to Springfield.
“This is definitely a big game,” Platte Valley junior Stephanie Turpin said. “We come to compete and we know that Maryville is always going to have a great team. This is always a big one for us.”
For Platte Valley, the game offered a real opportunity to make an early-season statement as a Class 1 team against one of the better teams in Class 4. They took full advantage.
“When we went into this game, this was a team that we wanted to beat,” Platte Valley freshman Brylie Angle said. “We knew it was going to be one of the hardest games of the season. We were all super pumped going in.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with Platte Valley returning All-State selection Jaclyn Pappert hitting a 3-pointer to take an early lead, but a basket from Maryville returning Class 3 Player of the Year Serena Sundell giving the Hounds a 10-7 lead late in the quarter.
“I feel like the bigger the crowd, the more hyped up we get,” Pappert said.
A 3-pointer by Turpin followed by a bucket from Pappert had Platte Valley up 14-12, but Sundell came back with a pair of baskets to retake the lead.
Platte Valley had the answer again though with Brylie Angle and Malia Collins hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and Maggie Collins adding a pair of buckets for a 10-0 run and a 24-16 lead. Sundell made a pair of foul shots before halftime to cut the margin to 24-18 at the break.
Maryville opened the second half strong with a Sundell basket followed by a Emily Cassavaugh free throw and a Rylee Vierthaler bucket to slice the lead to one.
Platte Valley answered again with Pappert hitting another 3-pointer and Maggie Collins scoring inside. Anastyn Pettlon scored on the other end, but another Pappert triple had the Platte Valley lead up to seven.
“(Pappert) has a knack for making big shots,” Pedersen said.
After a pair of Sundell free throws, Platte Valley senior Paige West hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 35-27.
The Spoofhounds struggled to find offense from anyone other than Sundell from then on as the senior scored 22 of the team's final 25 points. Despite her high-scoring day, Pedersen liked the job Malia Collins, West and Turpin did defending her. He rotated them — all very good defensive players — to keep them fresh.
“Tremendous, tremendous team effort,” Pedersen said. “They exerted a lot of energy. A player like that — she is phenomenal — she requires so much attention. Those perimeter players did a great job of making it hard for her, but the help defense was there was there too.”
After a 3-pointer from Vierthaler and a Sundell score early in the fourth quarter cut the lead to 43-41, Turpin answered with a 3-pointer and Sydnee Deen scored on the interior for a 48-41 lead. Sundell rattled off four quick points to get the Hounds back within 48-45, but Platte Valley had the answer again.
Again, it was the freshman with Angle cutting to the basket for two more points to push the lead back to five. Angle proved dangerous enough that Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht switched Sundell on to her for a good portion of the second half.
“I was pretty nervous whenever she came on me, because she is a great player,” Angle said.
A Malia Collins free throw had Platte Valley up six, but Sundell answered with four-straight points to cut the lead to two with 22 seconds to play.
Platte Valley broke the Spoofhound press though and Brylie Angle found herself with aa layup to seal the win. She converted and Platte Valley's celebration could begin.
“That was big: getting that layup,” Pedersen said. “Down the stretch, Sundell was taking the ball to the basket and people seemed a little reluctant to step off and help on her, or take a charge. She was scoring at will. It showed a lot that we were able to break that press.”
Pappert led Platte Valley with 13 points while Angle had 12. Maggie Collins finished with eight and West and Turpin each had six. Malia Collins had four while Madelynn Mattson and Deen each netted two.
“I wouldn't say there is a selfish girl in that locker room,” Pedersen said. “They are all kind of figuring our their roles. Brylie does a lot for use offensively and she is kind of like Jackie, where she likes that big moment.”
Sundell had 32 points to lead Maryville. Vierthaler added eight, Cassavaugh had five, Pettlon had four and Kennedy Kurz had one.
“I thought that she did a really good job,” Albrecht said of Sundell. “I thought they kind of rode her all night and were very physical with her. I think that she responded really well … and I thought she rose to the challenge.
“I think what we have to do in upcoming games, especially on the offensive end, is that we have to have other girls step up and convert baskets. I think we left several points on the floor and you can't do that against a really good team.”
Maryville will play at Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday while Platte Valley is set to travel to West Nodaway on Tuesday.
“I personally think that (Platte Valley) has the personnel and the coaching staff to win a state championship this year, so for us, there is no shame in losing this game,” Albrecht said.