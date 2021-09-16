MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds were undefeated at home last season, but the Hound Pound wasn’t quite the same as it has been during the rest of the last 73 home games where the Spoofhounds are 72-1 over that stretch.
That should change on Friday when the Spoofhounds (1-2; 1-0 MEC) welcome defending Midland Empire Conference champions St. Pius X (3-0; 1-0 MEC) to Maryville. Both teams advanced to the state championship game last season after finishing first and second in the MEC last season.
“Coach (Matt) Webb, after the game, said that the Hound Pound is sacred ground,” Maryville junior Caden Stoecklein said after beating Chillicothe Friday. “We are going to treat it like it.”
The return to a more standard Hound Pound atmosphere has Webb excited. Webb spoke of the marching band, cheerleaders, Dazzlers, the student section and all the fans which make Friday nights in Maryville special.
“It’s an unbelievable place, which has an unbelievable record,” Webb said. “We’ve had an unbelievable success record playing at home. As far as I can remember, it has been one playoff loss for a long time. … It is a special place.”
That anticipated full house will be treated to a game that could decide the MEC for a second-straight season.
Through three games, St. Pius X has out-scored opponents 146-17 this season.
“Right now, we are the underdog,” Webb said. “St. Pius is 3-0 and they are the defending MEC champions. They are playing excellent football. … We need everybody in town to be out here Friday night and cheering on their local team.”
Those victories have come over Pembroke Hill, St. Michael the Archangel and Cameron. That lineup of games isn’t nearly as daunting as the Spoofhounds have faced, however, the Warriors return much of the core of the team which beat Maryville 26-14 last year in Kansas City.
The leader of those returners is senior quarterback Jack Mosh. In the first three games, Mosh has thrown for 555 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Mosh is committed to play baseball in college at the University of Missouri.
“Their quarterback is an excellent football player,” Webb said. “He can run. He can pass.”
Mosh is averaging nearly 20 yards per completion this year. He is doing that without last season’s top receiver David Deters, who had over 199 receiving yards and all three of the team’s touchdowns against Maryville last year.
“He has made some throws over these first few weeks that make him look like Patrick Mahomes — where you get it broken down and you you think you got him, then all of a sudden, he gets out of the pocket, throws on the run and hits a guy in the corner of the end zone,” Webb said. “And you are just like, ‘Man, he’s awesome.’ We’ve played (Blair Oaks) Dylan Hair and we’ve played some good quarterbacks, but I don’t think we’ve seen a guy like this. He’s excellent.”
Jayshawn Ross has been the biggest-play receiver for the Warriors this season with five receptions, 175 yards and three touchdowns. John Caime, Shane Dorian and Reed McCann have also been important targets as the Warriors have spread the ball out more.
“At receiver, they are tall and long,” Webb said. “When they want to spread you out, they can. They are quick and athletic.”
The biggest weapon that St. Pius X returns for Mosh is their senior running back, Robbie Sharp. This season, Sharp has carried the ball 30 times for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry.
Last week, Sharp proved he can be a threat in the passing game as well with three catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
“The tailback is flashy, he’s fast and can really make you miss in the open field,” Webb said.
The Spoofhounds made significant strides last week to give Chillicothe its first loss, and Friday’s game represents the third chance of the season for the Hounds to knock off a ranked team in a classification higher than them. St. Pius X was No. 6 in Class 3 prior to a 48-0 win over Cameron.
“I hope we hit our stride and continue to improve,” Webb said.