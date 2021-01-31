CAMERON, Mo. — A couple weeks ago, Spoofhound manager Kendall Harkrider dubbed Serena Sundell and Anastyn Pettlon the ‘Splash Sisters’ because of the duo's 3-point prowess. On Saturday, those ‘Sisters’ delivered, and it resulted in Maryville’s third tournament championship this season.
Sundell and Pettlon combined to make nine 3-pointers in a 67-49 victory over Class 4 No. 8 Chillicothe. The Cameron Tournament title is the team’s third of the season after the Spoofhounds won the Doane Holiday Tournament and the Savannah Tournament.
“To get that win and to have three tournament trophies under us so far in this season, it feels good,” Sundell said.
Chillicothe started hot with the first seven points of the game before Maryville senior Emily Cassavaugh ended the run with the Spoofhounds’ first 3-pointer of the day.
Sundell’s first 3-pointer made the Hornet lead 9-6. Chillicothe answered to extend it to 14-6, but Maryville continued to score in threes. Sundell had a long-range bomb followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play, and then Pettlon lined up her first three to pull within one.
“It felt pretty good against a good team,” Pettlon said of her early shooting stroke.
Chillicothe took a 21-15 lead into the second quarter, but Sundell opened the quarter with a bucket then stole the inbounds play and the ball eventually found Pettlon for another 3-pointer.
“Any time we can get a steal on defense, get that possession right back and transfer that into more points, it definitely is a momentum changer,” Sundell said. “And we needed that in that moment.”
Pettlon wasn’t done, and after Chillicothe scored, the sophomore point guard knocked down her third triple to tie the game at 23-23.
“We strive in fast-paced games, and Chillicothe obviously likes to play fast too, so for us to be able to play fast with them making shots and us making shots, that is a fun basketball game to play in,” Sundell said.
The teams traded scores until Sundell knocked down another 3-pointer for Maryville’s first lead of the night. Sundell scored Maryville’s final 11 points of the first half to give the Spoofhounds a 39-35 lead at intermission.
The Hounds seized command early in the third quarter with Pettlon’s fourth 3-pointer followed by Cassavaugh and Sundell buckets for a 46-35 edge.
Chillicothe junior Essie Hicks did her best to keep Chillicothe in the game and scored all eight of her team’s third-quarter points. She finished with 26 points.
“She is tough to guard because if you close out hard on her, she will take it to the basket,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “If you sag off of her, she’ll knock it down. … We didn’t really have an answer for her.”
Hicks alone could not keep up with the rolling Spoofhound offense though, and sophomore Rylee Vierthaler joined the 3-point party early in the fourth quarter to push the margin to 16 points and after Hicks scored on the interior, Pettlon’s fifth 3-pointer and Sundell’s fourth stretched it to 20 points before Albrecht pulled Sundell to allow his star to receive an ovation from the crowd.
“We told the girls after the game that it is not how you start, it is how you finish,” Albrecht said.
Sundell finished with 31 points while Pettlon broke out for 19. Vierthaler added nine, and Cassavaugh had eight.
“Emily Cassavaugh has become a great distributor for us,” Albrecht said. “Over the the course of the last six to ten games, she our leading assist girl, and she has taken a lot of pride in that.”
In addition to Hicks’ 26, Chillicothe was led by Joli Bonderer with 12 and Jessica Reeter’s seven. Sundell had the primary assignment on Reeter and got into foul trouble, but Albrecht trusted her to play smart and she stayed in until the game was decided.
“You talk about Serena and we said humility and not taking plays off,” Albrecht said. “Let’s talk about basketball IQ, let’s talk about being smart on the court. I mean, she just combines everything.”
The Spoofhounds have a busy week this week as they host Lathrop on Tuesday and Bishop LeBlond on Wednesday before playing St. Joseph Central in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Showcase at Benton on Saturday.
“Hopefully, we have the right mindset going into every game,” Pettlon said.