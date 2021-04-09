SAVANNAH, Mo. — Don Allen had his freshman moment, but aside from one ‘helmet’ incident, the freshman flourished in his introduction to Midland Empire Conference baseball.
Allen came in with two outs in the fifth inning for starter Adam Patton and finished a combined gem by the two Spoofhound underclassmen in a 9-1 win over Savannah on Friday in Savannah.
Allen provided Spoofhound fans with a lot of smiles in his 2 1/3 shutout innings of relief with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts, but the one of the only smiles the freshman cracked came after his shutout sixth inning when he allowed No. 9 hitter Wyatt Jackson to reach base on a ball that first baseman Dylan White dove for, but Allen didn’t cover first base to get the out.
With a big lead, Allen’s older teammates had fun with the freshman mistake. They had him don ‘the helmet’ — an old Spoofhound football helmet without the facemask — and wave to the crowd from the on-deck circle between innings.
Aside from that one blunder, Allen was spectacular on the mound and showed that an already deep Spoofhound pitching staff is even deeper than anticipated.
“It felt great,” Allen said. “As a freshman pitching varsity, it just feels awesome. I’m out there with all the varsity players and they are all making me feel welcome. It is just a blessing to be out there pitching for them.”
Allen followed 4 2/3 innings of 1-run baseball from Patton. Patton is another arm who has emerged as a weapon this season in his first year playing varsity baseball.
The sophomore had his freshman year taken away by the pandemic, but is making up for lost time this season with a team-high four appearances and 10 innings pitched this season. He has a 3.50 ERA and a team-high 13 strikeouts.
Patton’s best performance of the year came on Friday. Just three days prior, Savannah scored seven runs in a 7-6 victory over the Spoofhounds. Patton came into his start determined to turn that around.
“I just knew I had to get a win for the guys,” Patton said. “We just needed to come out here and beat them. We had to even up the series.”
The sophomore threw 4 2/3 innings, allowed just two hits and one run while striking out four.
The offense made sure Patton pitched with a lead for most of the night. After Savannah recorded the first out in the bottom of the first inning, 5-straight Spoofhounds reached base with a Cooper Loe double being the lone hit. After Savannah starter Caden Proctor hit Patton with a pitch to force the second-straight runner to score on a hit-by-pitch, Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen was forced to turn to the bullpen with only one out recorded.
Savannah looked poised to get out of the inning without further damage after getting the second out of the inning by cutting down a runner at the plate on a ground out. Maryville senior Caleb Kreizinger made certain that wasn’t the case with a 2-out, 2-run single to right field to extend the lead to 4-0 after one inning.
“That is massive,” Patton said of the run support. “It gives you a lot of confidence going in because you feel like you can make a couple mistakes here and there, but you still don’t want to obviously. It just gives you that extra cushion to be comfortable out there.”
Patton helped himself in the third inning after center fielder Connor Weiss hit a 1-out triple. Patton drove in Weiss with a sacrifice-fly to extend the lead to 5-0.
The Spoofhounds strung together four singles in the fourth inning to add two more runs.
“We really feed off each other,” Patton said. “Once one person gets going, the whole team does and we all start hitting the ball."
A trio of walks and a run scored marked the end of great performance for Patton with two outs in the fourth inning. Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier handed the ball to Allen in a high-pressure situation with the bases loaded and two outs.
“I left him in a kind of tight spot there,” Patton said of Allen. “I didn’t really finish out too well, but he came in and really slammed the door that inning. That was really great.”
Allen needed just one pitch to end the threat as he drew a fly ball to Kreizinger in left field to end the inning.
“It was a little intimidating going out there, but I caught on,” Allen said.
The outfield defense was a strength for the Spoofhounds all evening with Weiss playing in center field, allowing Kreizinger to man left field and fellow senior Brady Farnan to shift to right field. The trio of seniors provided Patton and Allen plenty of speed to track down any fly balls.
“We have one of the quickest outfields we’ve ever had,” Kreizinger said. “It is just nice knowing that we can cover that much ground out there and if there is a gapper, it is going to be really hard to get it in between all three of us.”
Maryville added two more runs in the seventh off RBI singles by Weiss and Allen. Allen closed the game out in the seventh and Maryville was able to head back up Highway 71 with a victory.
“At first, I was hoping to get on J.V., but here I am playing for varsity,” Allen said. “It is just awesome.”
Kreizinger led the offensive explosion for Maryville with a 3-for-3 game. The senior started the season as the team’s leadoff hitter, but shifted down in the lineup after a slow start at the plate. He feels like he is starting to find his rhythm now.
“I felt a lot better,” Kreizinger said. “I saw the ball a lot better today. I’ve been struggling with that and I haven’t been able to keep my weight back, but today I hit two (to the opposite field). That was good for me. I was seeing it and doing what I was trying to do.”
Weiss and Loe each had two-hit games as well.
Maryville will attempt to make-up a rained-out game with Cameron on Saturday at 1 p.m., at Bearcat Field. The team will then complete its 3-game series with Savannah on Tuesday in Savannah. Saturday and Tuesday are each MEC games for the Hounds.
“The game that really counts is on Tuesday, the conference game,” Kreizinger said. “That is what we are excited for.”