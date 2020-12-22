MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds will play much larger schools than Mound City throughout the season, but they are unlikely to see many duos better than Tony Osburn and Landon Poppa.
The Panther duo combined for 64 points as Mound City (8-0) picked up what will be a signature win with a 85-61 victory over Class 4 Maryville on the road.
“With Mound City having Landon Poppa and Tony Osburn, who can score from everywhere,” Maryville sophomore Caden Stoecklein said. “They would be some of the best players in the MEC, so this is good experience for us.”
Maryville (3-2) threw the game's first punch with Stoecklein hitting a 3-pointer and Keaton Stone adding four more points for a 7-0 start. Poppa answered with a basket, but Stoecklein put the Hounds up 9-2.
Osburn had his first four points of the night next to bring the Panthers within three, and after a Marc Gustafson basket for the Hounds on a behind-the-back feed from Caleb Kreizinger, Poppa had four quick points to pull the Panthers within one.
“It was a fun game,” Stoecklein said on the fast pace of the game. “They came, and they played really well. It felt like they hit every single shot they took. It is unfortunate, but hopefully we come back better.”
After a Stone free throw, Osburn tied the game and moments later Poppa scored for a 3-point play opportunity. The Panthers turned it into a 5-point trip as they kicked out an offensive rebound off the free-throw miss to Gage Salsbury, who buried a three.
Maryville junior Spencer Willnerd answered with a basket, but with two seconds left in the quarter, Poppa pulled the trigger on a 3-pointer for a 20-14 lead going into the second period.
“He is definitely very athletic,” Gustafson said of Poppa. “Coach said he couldn't shoot as well, but we found out that he can, so I had to creep up on him more.”
The Panthers built the margin to 10 points early in the quarter with Osburn hitting a 3-pointer and both he and Poppa scoring on the interior.
Maryville continued to fight a Stoecklein capped 15-6 run by the Hounds with a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 33-32 before Salsbury hit a three to end the half.
The third quarter belonged to Osburn and Poppa. Osburn scored 18 points in the third quarter alone and Poppa had 12 in the quarter. They scored every point for the team during the quarter and grew the lead to 66-48.
“Both of them, they have range. They can drive. They can pretty much play at all levels,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “They have a mid-range jumper. They have everything.
“Tonight, we didn't execute our defensive plan quite like we wanted to, but we will go to the film and we will say that when we have another team — and we may not face another team with players like that — what do we have to do better? Off the ball and on help side, that is where we start. How do we stop something like that with all five guys out there, instead of just one guy guarding Tony?”
Osburn finished with 37 points while Poppa had 27. Salsbury added nine. Connor Derr and Will Young each had three, and Keaton Zembles, Gavin Summers and William Rother each had two.
“Tony is a great scorer,” Caden Stoecklein said. “He can hit shots from anywhere on the floor. Tonight, he was just hitting it from everywhere. There was no way to stop him.”
Maryville was paced by Trey Houchin and Gustafson with 15 points each. Caden Stoecklein added 10, while Willnerd had eight, Stone had seven, and Kreizinger had six.
The Spoofhounds will open the second half of the season on January 4 with a road trip to Lathrop.
“Hopefully over Christmas break, we just get into better shape, get well rested and come back better,” Caden Stoecklein said.