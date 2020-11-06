MARYVILLE, Mo. — Seeking a play that would swing momentum toward the Maryville sideline with less than four minutes remaining in a scoreless first quarter, senior offensive lineman Jackson Ozanne delivered.
Ozanne pulled from his left guard position around to the right side of the line and landed a crushing block on Cameron linebacker Bryson Speer. Connor Weiss followed Ozanne’s lead, weaved around a pair of Dragons and dashed 68 yards to the end zone.
The punishing block energized the Spoofhounds (8-3) as they ran away from the Dragons (7-4) 41-13 in the Class 3, District 8 semifinals. Maryville advances to the district championship next Friday, November 13, against Richmond.
“You never know what play is going to make the difference in a ball game,” Maryville head coach Matt Webb said. “For that (block) to happen on our sideline, our kids love watching that and getting excited. They know we take a lot of pride in our offensive line and when those guys get big hits like that it fires everybody up.”
“That just flipped the game for us right there, gave us a lot of momentum, and then we just kept rolling,” Weiss said of Ozanne’s block.
Maryville led Cameron 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the onslaught was just beginning.
Powered by a Cooper Loe sack, the Spoofhound defense shut down the following Dragon drive.
Maryville wasted no time when they got the ball back.
Caden Stoecklein took a pass from Connor Drake 67 yards down to the 13-yard line. Weiss scored on the following play capping a possession that took just 1:20 off the clock.
The Spoofhounds scored on a third-straight possession, once again on the ground, when Trey Houchin lowered his shoulder pads and plunged across the goal line midway through the second quarter.
The Maryville offensive line consistently opened big holes for a rushing attack that racked up 429 yards.
“At the beginning, their blitzes were causing problems for us, but we worked it and (the coaches) told us how to change our steps and what we were doing. I think that definitely changed the tide and gave us a better run game,” Ozanne said.
Cameron pinned Maryville at their own 17-yard line with 25 seconds to play in the half, but the Hounds weren’t ready to kneel on it and head to the locker room.
Drake pitched the football to Weiss trying to break outside. The senior leapt back inside to avoid the grasp of Cameron’s Ty Speer, angled to the left sideline, cut back to the middle of the field and raced 82 yards for his third touchdown of the half. Weiss totaled 266 rushing yards in the contest.
Maryville’s 27 first half points matched their point total from their Week 5 win on the road against Cameron.
The trend continued through the third quarter.
Clay Pritzel intercepted Campbell to shut down Cameron’s opening drive of the second half.
Maryville marched 64 yards in five plays, capped by a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Houchin. A two-point conversion run by Weiss extended the lead to 35 points.
Cameron cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter.
Campbell fired a pass on the right sideline that deflected into the hands of Bryson Speer. Speer took it 50 yards down to the six-yard line. Ty Speer carried it into the end zone two plays later reducing Maryville’s lead to 35-7.
The Spoofhounds ate up more than four minutes off the clock on the following drive, punctuated by a 17-yard scoring run from Drew Spire pushing Maryville ahead 41-7.
The Dragons tacked on another late touchdown with five seconds left in the game.
The win sets Maryville up with its first playoff matchup against Richmond since 2016 – a 35-23 win over the Spartans en route to a state championship appearance.