MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Quentin Albrecht first signed on to take over the Spoofhound girls' basketball program, the team was coming off of a 0-21 season. When Kelly Obley takes Albrecht's chair to begin next season, she is inheriting a team that is fresh off of a 22-2 campaign.
At Wednesday's Maryville Board of Education meeting, Albrecht retired as the Spoofhounds' head coach after six seasons and top assistant Kelly Obley was elevated to head coach.
“It is such an exciting day, such a great day — but as I reflect on it, the overwhelming feeling is just gratitude,” Obley said. “I am just so thankful. Thankful for Coach Albrecht who has set the foundation and has just been someone I’ve learned so much from these past five seasons. Thankful for the players — those who are currently in the program and those who have been — they just make every day so much fun. I think they just represent our school and community really, really well.
“I’m thankful for the administrators who, as we’ve been going through this process and transitioning into a new role, have just given so much support and guidance. I’m thankful for Chase Tolson who joined our staff this past season, but has made such an immediate impact in terms of who we are, what we’ve done and what we want to continue to be. I’m thankful for a really important circle of family and friends who are the anchor and have given so much wisdom. This day and me being in this position doesn’t happen without them. I just have a lot to be thankful for.”
In Albrecht's six years leading the program, the program has seen consistent growth. In this first season, Maryville improved to seven wins. They matched that number in his second season before moving to 11 wins, then 16 wins, then 21 wins and then 22 victories this season.
“I had certain goals when I started here as far as the girls' basketball program and wins,” Albrecht said. “I wanted to create something that the school, the town and parents could be proud of. I wanted to create something that when I was done would kind of sustain itself through the development of youth programs and stuff like that.
“... One of my last goals was that when I was ready to be done — to be able to turn it over to someone would be as involved and love it as much as I do. And I think with Coach Obley and Coach Tolson, it allows that goal to be accomplished.”
Obley has spent the past five seasons learning from Albrecht, and as those years have gone, she has gained more responsibility. As an assistant, she was responsible for many of the X's and O's elements of the Spoofhounds.
“A few years back when I needed her to take on more responsibility, she jumped at the opportunity,” Albrecht said. “Really, over the last two or three years, she has run our offense. … She has really stepped up and really proved just how capable she can be. She is a great teacher, great motivator, a really personable individual, and she is very good at building relationships.”
Obley, a Norwalk, Iowa, native, first came to Maryville as a Northwest Missouri State soccer player. Obley is a special services teacher at Maryville High School.
“He just slowly and surely gave me more and more of that responsibility; so looking back on it, I feel really prepared for what comes next,” Obley said.
This season, Obley got her first taste of being a head coach when Albrecht missed two games with illness. Obley became the acting head coach with assistant coach Chase Tolson assisting her. The Hounds won each of those games over Lathrop and Bishop LeBlond.
“Coach Albrecht is just constantly looking for ways to empower those around him to grow in leadership,” Obley said. “... When he came and said that he could be retiring, we just sat together and reflected on what could be the next step, how that would look and what I would need to continue to grow with. He has just been a great mentor. He has really set up this transition to be a smooth on, not just for me, but for our girls as well.”
Tolson is staying on as an assistant coach and the program will add another assistant at a later date.
Obley faces a big challenge entering next season as the Hounds will be replacing the greatest player in school history as Serena Sundell moves on to Kansas State University, but the team does return a strong young core of players including starters Anastyn Pettlon, Rylee Vierthaler and Lauren Cullin, along with sixth man Ava Dumke.
“Looking to the future, those girls are going to have to take on a new role,” Obley said. “I think that this summer is going to be so important to learn and prepare for what that new role looks like.”
Obley says the team will attend two different team camps and a couple shootouts in an effort to get as many games in as possible this summer.
Albrecht will still be watching the Hounds' growth, he will just be cheering from the stands instead of shouting instructions from the bench.
“I really look forward to watching the game, but just from a different seat,” Albrecht said.