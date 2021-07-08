A common refrain for players in their four years in high school is that they want to leave the program better than they found it. Many see upticks in wins throughout their careers, but few leave the mark on their school that Serena Sundell has.
The best player on the Spoofhounds from the first day she put on the uniform in both basketball and volleyball, Sundell joined programs which weren’t known as winning teams at the time.
In volleyball, the Hounds were coming off back-to-back losing seasons while things were more grim in basketball where the team averaged less than five wins each season before Sundell showed up.
In 2020-2021, the two teams combined for just four losses and volleyball captured the first girls state championship in school history.
“Any time that I think back to that moment and what we accomplished, it just makes me smile,” Sundell said. “We made so many great memories and obviously did something that has never been done in Maryville history on the girls’ side.”
Sundell wasn’t done making history and capped the basketball season by being named Miss Show-Me Basketball as the best high-school player in the state.
With all that history made, Sundell was the top athlete amongst an extremely talented group of girls in Nodaway County. She is the Maryville Forum’s Nodaway County Female Athlete of the Year.
The Spoofhound volleyball team and basketball team came into this season with very different roster dynamics despite having Sundell as a leader on both.
The volleyball roster leaned on its tremendous senior class in terms of talent and depth. Morgan Stoecklein, Macy Loe and Sundell were each named to the Class 3 All-State Team after the championship.
Sundell says that winning the state title with everyone she grew up playing with made the moment even more special.
“Obviously I love both groups, but there were just way more seniors on that volleyball squad that we had this year,” Sundell said. “To experience a state championship with them is just very special.”
The Hounds were dominant when they arrived at the Final Four in Cape Girardeau. The team dropped the first set to the No. 1 ranked team in the state Hermann, but the Spoofhounds responded by winning six-straight sets to win the title.
Even as the championship was a tremendous team effort, Maryville leaned on Sundell in both matches. She had 25 kills against Hermann while no one else had more than 10. In the sweep of Central (Park Hills), she finished with 27 kills and was the only Spoofhound with double-figures in the category.
The basketball roster looked very different with none of the seniors from volleyball other than Sundell playing basketball. The team added another 4-year starter with Emily Cassavaugh and a pair of sophomores who contributed to the effort in volleyball, but were elevated to the co-starring roles in basketball with Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon.
Coach Quentin Albrecht raved about the work ethic of his whole team throughout the year, but particularly Pettlon and Vierthaler. That example was set by Sundell.
“For both seasons, we wanted to put confidence into the younger girls,” Sundell said. “It is going to be different next year, yes — but you are very capable, and you have the talent, skill and motivation to do it.”
The Spoofhounds had an undefeated run through the Midland Empire Conference and climbed as high as the No. 2 team in the state.
Her greatest individual game came in the regular-season finale as the Hounds were underdogs against a Jefferson City team loaded with high-end Division-I talent, but Sundell refused to lose. She dropped 43 points with six rebounds, six steals and five assists to rally the team from down 11 and hit the game-winning free throws with 13 seconds left.
Sundell averaged 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.1 steals and a block per game which led Maryville in every category and earned her Miss Show-Me Basketball and the Class 4 Player of the Year award. She was the Class 3 Player of the Year as a junior.
“From my freshman year to senior year, I’m just so proud of all the girls who contributed to the progress that we made over those four years,” Sundell said. “The coaching staff and everyone — I don’t mean to steal the K-State quote, but we all went ‘all in.’
“We wanted to leave the program different than we found it and I think we did that. I’m excited to see how that success carries on.”
With all the accolades and honors, Sundell admits that the state championship was a special moment, but when she looks back on her Spoofhound career her favorite individual game was one of the school’s rare losses the last couple years. It was the 43-40 classic of a sectional basketball game against Macon to end her junior year.
“That Macon game was pretty fun,” Sundell said. “We lost, but that was a fun game.”
Sundell will surely get more of those high-level basketball showdowns as she moves on the Kansas State, but the greatest athlete in Spoofhound history sure left her mark in Maryville.
Runner Up: Maggie Collins
Any other year, Platte Valley freshman Maggie Collins would feel like the runaway choice for this award.
In softball, the second-team all-state catcher helped lead her team to the state title game. In basketball, she was the team’s best player on an undefeated run to the state championship.
In the spring, she added two state track and field medals to the trophy case.
Honorable Mention: Lauren Cullin, Maryville; Malia Collins, Platte Valley; Anne Schieber, Northeast Nodaway; Shaina Culp, Nodaway-Holt; Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville.