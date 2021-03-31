LATHROP, Mo. — Maryville and West Nodaway have turned into two of the most successful boys’ distance running schools in the state. Both programs earned state trophies this season at state cross country.
Despite the fact that the two schools are only separated by 20 miles, each school’s top runner have not had the chance to face each other this season. Tyler Blay and Garrett Dumke were supposed to match up at the Bishop LeBlond cross-country meet this past fall, but Blay could not attend due to quarantine.
That meant that Tuesday’s Lathrop Invitational was the first time the two would share a course or a track as seniors.
With Dumke adding the 4x400-meter relay to end the meet, the duo didn’t match up in the two-mile, but they gave fans a great show in the mile.
Blay, Dumke, West Nodaway freshman Riley Blay and Maryville junior Cale Sterling quickly separated themselves from the rest of the field. Tyler Blay and Dumke pulled slightly away from their teammates as well.
“I found out that Garrett was running yesterday and I got super nervous, because he is definitely, definitely a top dog in the state,” Tyler Blay said. “I was looking for a fast day and we got that fast day.”
The two competitors, neither used to losing, battled around the track for four laps, but Dumke could not overtake the Class 1 cross-country champion.
“A lot of hard work — many, many hours on the sidewalk in Burlington Junction,” Tyler Blay said. “I’m starting the year about exactly where I want to start, and there is only more to come. I can’t wait to work harder and keep chopping at those times.”
Tyler Blay finished the race with a new school-record 4:40. He broke the Rocket 2-mile mark last week at Worth County. Both records were previously held by his cousin and coach Colton Blay.
“Tyler is just laying them out like it is no big deal,” Colton Blay said. “I’m super impressed and I’m super excited for him just because of the hard work that he has put in.”
Dumke finished with a 4:42. Riley Blay finished ten seconds later with Sterling a second behind him. The next competitor was 26 seconds behind Sterling and the next was 69 seconds behind.
“They both came to me and they were both disappointed that they didn’t beat those two guys from West Nodaway, especially since we live so close to each other,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “We are kind of rivals, but not. We don’t want to lose to them, but at the same time, we don’t compete directly with them typically.
“All of us got a lot more out of that race by all of us being here. Had they not been here, no one would have ran as hard as they did today. That was good.”
The Nodaway County dominance continued in the 2-mile where Tyler Blay was first, Maryville’s Connor Blackford and Jag Galapin were second and third and West Nodaway’s Duke Ingraham was fourth. The four Nodaway County runners were over a minute and a half faster than anyone else.
“I feel great,” Tyler Blay said. “It is a windy day, but it is always good to leave with two W’s.”
Maryville finished second as a team despite sitting some of its stars, like Dumke, in some events. Sophomore Keaton Stone was the team’s top scorer.
In his four events, Stone finished first in two and second in the other two.
Stone, a first-year track and field athlete, won the pole vault with 3.05 meter vault. He tied teammate Jesus Flores in the high jumps as they shared top honors with a 1.7-meter jump.
Stone was second in the triple jump with a 11.49-meter jump and teamed with Gage Marriott, Adrian McGee and Flores to finish second in the 4x100-meter relay.
Maryville’s boys won the 4x800-meter relay as Galapin, Blackford, Braiden Bloomquist and Jake Walker finished with a 9:57.07.
Other top finishes for the Spoofhounds included McGee finishing third and Flores finishing fifth in the long jump and Beau Gillespie finishing fourth in the discus. McGee and Walker reach finished fourth in the 200-meter dash and 800-meter run respectively.
“Cold, windy, it is just March — late March meets, that is kind of how it goes,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “That did great. Kids went out a competed. We put together some relays. Some of them went well, some didn’t. But once again, it is late March so we have time and we have meets and we’ve got practices.”
GIRLS
Junior Brooklynn Holtman helped lead the Maryville girls to a seventh-place team finish.
“My hard work in the offseason has really shown,” Holtman said.
Holtman won the 100-meter dash with a 12.9 edging out rival Natalie Garr from Cameron, who was second.
Holtman took second in the 200-meter dash as she was just edged out by Cameron’s Avery McVicker who ran a 27.05 while Holtman had a 27.16 and the next closest was well over a second behind.
Holtman was third in the high jump with a 1.45-meter jump.
“I’m pretty proud of myself, especially with it being so cold and windy,” Holtman said. “... I think I performed pretty well.”
Maryville’s hurdles also turned in strong days with senior Ilse Flores and freshman Ella Schulte running both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
In the 100-meter event, Flores finished second and Schulte took third. In the 200-meter race, Schulte was second and Flores was third.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Payton McGinness, Shaylyn Horn, Jillian Bagley and Bryna Grow took fourth.
Gracie Wenger was fifth in the shot put.
For West Nodaway, junior Reagan Hagey had a strong day in the distance events with a third-place showing in the mile and a fourth-place finish in the 2-mile.