Makenzy Mizera has learned to lean on her faith a lot with the most important decisions in her life. That faith helped her decide to run Division-I track and field at Liberty University — a private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia.
When it came to receiving an invitation to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend, Mizera again turned to faith, but this time the choice didn’t belong to her. It was simply a waiting game for the triple jumper.
“For me, it wasn’t really a thought,” Mizera said of the Olympic Trials. “I didn’t think that I was that good or anything like that.”
Mizera feared that her 13-meter personal-best jump wouldn’t be enough to earn her a place in Eugene, Oregon for the women’s triple jump preliminaries which will take place Friday at 8:15 p.m. (Central). The finals will be Sunday at 7:55 p.m.
“My faith is a big part of my track journey and everything,” Mizera said. “I had been praying and praying, like ‘Hey God, I really want this.’ I had been trying to do it all myself and holding onto it so much, but it just didn’t come together. Eventually, I just had to give it up, give it to God and be like, ‘if this is meant to be, you are going to make it happen.’ There is nothing that I can do to make it happen, it is all going to be God.
“It was kind of just a waiting game at that point.”
Mizera will be making the journey after her distance held up and tied for 23rd in the 24-person field.
The Olympic Trials will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and then NBC from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m. The two networks will broadcast the entire Olympic Trials with Sunday’s triple jump finals scheduled for NBC.
While she will be a longshot to make a trip to the Olympics, Mizera is excited to compete against some of the best in the world on a national stage.
“My goal going in is really just to enjoy the experience, because it is such a blessing to be able to go there and even just be a part of it,” she said. “My No. 1 goal anywhere I go is to glorify God first, but I just want to go in, have fun, do what I can do and do my best.”
The favorite in Eugene is American record-holder Keturah Orji who placed fourth at the 2016 Summer Olympics to break the national record. She has since elevated that record as has Tori Franklin, who will also compete in Eugene.
“Keturah Orji and Tori Franklin, those are the top two girls in the nation right now,” Mizera said. “I actually have gotten to compete with them before. Tori has the national record right now, but she and Keturah go back and forth.”
Mizera has had quite a journey to reach this stage. The daughter of Damian and Mary Mizera grew up in Maryville and as a Spoofhound freshman, went to state in the triple jump, long jump and 100-meter hurdles.
She medaled in the triple jump and long jump — taking second in the triple jump.
After her freshman season, Mizera transferred to Warrensburg after her father got a new job. Her accolades only grew as a Tiger and she won the Class 4 state championship in the long jump in 2017 was second in the triple jump. She was second in both events as a senior in 2018.
After her career at Warrensburg ended, she began a search for where she would compete in college.
“I just started emailing everyone, just emailing them my stats to see if it stuck,” Mizera said.
She took several college visits, but she wasn’t sold on where she wanted to go until she heard about Liberty.
“I first heard about it from my P.E. teacher at the time, his name is Tom Scarbrough. He was actually from Maryville so he was a family friend,” Mizera said. “... He was like, ‘Have you heard of Liberty? My son (Payton) goes there.’
“My youth pastor, Mitch Grainger, started talking to me and asked me where I was looking or something like that. I said, ‘I don’t know, I might try to send something to Liberty.’ He was like, ‘What? No way.’ He was a Liberty alum and graduated from there.”
After visiting the campus, she committed.
“It is every athlete’s dream to go Division-I in their sport, so obviously that was my goal,” Mizera said. “... When I came to Liberty it was just different.
“I think that Christian aspect really had that draw for me. It was crazy to see. Going to public school and being a Christian, you are kind of in the minority. So to come to a college where it is like, ‘wow, there are more of me that are my age who love Christ and are serious about this, this is so cool.’ So that was the draw for me to come to Liberty.”
In her first two years as a Flame, she already has four school records with top indoor and outdoor marks in both the triple jump and long jump.
She won the 2020 ASUN Conference championship in the long jump during the indoor season. Her outdoor season was derailed on several occasions by COVID-19 due to contract tracing and then testing positive herself.
“With COVID, I was in quarantine a lot just because of close contacts with people,” Mizera said. “... That was a little bit of a struggle going into outdoor season and then I actually ended up getting COVID.”
With the up-and-down spring, Mizera thought her hopes of an Olympic Trials trip were dashed — as outdoor distances are generally better than indoor distances. Mizera’s 13-meter indoor jump proved to hold up.
While she will be looking for a terrific result at this weekend’s event, Mizera is excited to get the experience and with two more years to compete at Liberty, return in three years for the 2024 Olympic Trials.
“It works out well that when I’m done in school, my last year is an Olympic year, which literally works out perfect for me to go, get the experience now, and kind of know what is expected,” Mizera said. “That is definitely the long-term goal: to be able to go again in three years.”