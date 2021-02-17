MARYVILLE, Mo. — Laini Joseph is set up to have plenty of big games in Maryville moving forward, but the Spoofhounds made sure that the Cameron star waited until she was wearing a Northwest Missouri State uniform to have one of those big nights.
The Spoofhounds (18-1, 5-0 MEC) have seen a lot of ‘junk’ defenses over the years to attempt to slow down Serena Sundell, but in Wednesday’s 70-49 victory, Maryville turned the tables and implemented a box-and-one defense to slow down Joseph and flummox the Cameron offense.
“Generally speaking, we come out and play some pretty tough man-to-man defense and I think most teams expect that,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “Every once in a while, we will slide into a 3-2 (zone), but we decided tonight that we wanted to mix it up a bit. … We decided tonight that our main job tonight was just to limit No. 5, Laini Joseph. She is a great player, she is headed up to Northwest and we look forward to seeing her up there, but we didn’t want to see a lot of her tonight.”
The plan worked as Joseph was held to no points in the first quarter, two in the second and two in the third. The Spoofhounds used four different defenders as the ‘one’ on Joseph, but started with Sundell on her.
“We started with Serena because she has — because she is Serena,” Albrecht said of the defensive matchups. “We switched up Lauren (Cullin) because she is just so tough and scrappy. We ran Rylee at her, and then we also ran Ava (Dumke). And Rylee has length and Ava has length and Lauren has that toughness that you want in every player you put on the floor.”
While the Dragon offense was trying to figure out how to function with Joseph locked up, the Spoofhound offense and its ‘Splash Sisters,’ as team manager Kendall Harkrider has dubbed the team’s shooters, came out firing.
“Our girls are in the gym shooting before practice, or staying after practice, or sending us a message on a weekend, ‘Would you come in and open the gym?’” Albrecht said. “If you will do all that work before you come to work, you’ll be alright.”
Senior Emily Cassavaugh got things started with a 3-pointer, and after Cameron answered with two points, Sundell knocked down back-to-back trifectas. Sophomore Rylee Vierthaler picked up a steal, threw it to Sundell, and took off running to the rim where Sundell found her for two more points.
Sophomore Anastyn Pettlon capped the 14-2 run to begin the game with a 3-pointer.
The Dragons (16-7) traded points with Maryville for a while, but at the end of the first quarter, Sundell took over again. The future Kansas State Wildcat scored on a put-back with four seconds left in the first quarter to take a 25-12 lead.
Sundell opened the second quarter with six-straight points, and Vierthaler hit a 3-pointer to make it an 11-0 run and a 34-12 lead.
Joesph got on the board to end the run as the fourth defender of the night, freshman Ava Dumke, took her turn on Joseph. Despite the quick basket, Dumke immediately settled down and shut Joseph out for the remainder of the half like Sundell, Vierthaler and Lauren Cullin had done before her.
“Having that team behind you when you play that junk defense is really important,” Dumke said. “Stay on her, focus on her, and try your best to shut her down for the team.”
Cullin guarded Joseph more than anyone else and says she likes that challenge and knows that her role on the team is to meet those types of challenges.
“Honestly, my main mindset is just hustle,” Cullin said. “Hustle to the ball, hustle to get a rebound. I leave a lot of that technical stuff up to Anastyn, Rylee, Serena and all those guys.”
Back-to-back Vierthaler baskets and a Dumke free throw pushed the lead to 39-14 midway through the second quarter. Vierthaler hit another 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the half to send the Hounds to the locker room with a 47-23 lead.
After Cameron’s Avery McVicker scored to open the third quarter, Maryville answered with another 11-0 run, this one powered completely by the supporting cast with Dumke scoring five points and Pettlon, Vierthaler and Cullin each scoring two during the run.
Dumke finished with nine points in the third quarter as the Spoofhounds leaned on their bench in the second half. The freshman has been a huge part of the Spoofhounds’ success this season as Albrecht has relied on a 6-person rotation and Dumke has been that bench player he’s counted on.
“I felt comfortable, I felt good, and they wanted me to take it so I felt fine taking it,” Dumke said.
The lead grew to 33 points at 62-29 in the third quarter. The Dragons made the game more competitive in the fourth quarter against the Spoofhound junior varsity, but the win puts Maryville within one win of clinching the MEC championship. Maryville can do that with a win at Savannah on Thursday. The Hounds can win the title outright next Thursday when they host Chillicothe.
“I feel like we are definitely getting better and better in each game,” Dumke said. “With this group of girls, I don’t really feel like there is a ceiling that we can hit. I just think that we need to keep growing. Those moves and those shots, it is not a mistake — everyone is putting in the work and it is all paying off.”
Maryville was led in scoring by Sundell with 19 points while Vierthaler had 16, and Pettlon and Dumke each had 14. Cullin added four while Cassavaugh had three and Abby Swink had two.
“That type of balanced scoring, that really makes us difficult to guard,” Albrecht said. “We love seeing Serena get 30-some points, but if we can get her at 19 and the four double-figure scorers, that is even better.”