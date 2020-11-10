MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds' historic soccer season came to an end on Tuesday night in a 6-0 loss to Lone Jack in the state quarterfinals.
For the first time in school history, Maryville (6-5) advanced to the state quarterfinals. Maryville has won the district tournament before, but fallen in the sectional round. With Class 1 moving to eight districts this season that meant the district championship was enough to advance the Hounds into the quarterfinals.
“We developed so much as a team,” Maryville freshman keeper Jaxson Staples said. “We got so much better as a whole, everybody on the team. We worked hard in practice, and we came out and did our best this year.”
The Spoofhounds came into the game with a major disadvantage in experience against a Lone Jack team which is also making history this year with its deepest playoff run in program history.
“We started five freshmen today and one senior, so a really young team that we are excited about having back next year,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said. “... Just getting a little more experience will help. I think Lone Jack started 10 seniors today.”
The maturity and skill of the Mules (14-4-2) was on display early as Maryville failed to capitalize on several early chances as the teams changed ends quickly. Lone Jack didn't miss its chance though.
Lone Jack senior Eli Moberly got the Mules on the board less than four minutes into the game. Moberly beat Staples for the 1-0 lead with 36:08 to go in the first half.
“They had a lot of long balls. It is just tough to tell, when it is wet, were the ball is going to go and how it is going to bounce,” Staples said. “When it is coming over that, you don't know if it is going to go out or stay in. It's difficult.”
Another youthful miscue cost the Hounds a second goal with 25:44 left in the half when they allowed a penalty kick which Moberly buried in the back of the net.
The score held there until late in the half when a Mule flourish put the game away. Lone Jack senior captain Brock Chura extended the lead to 3-0 with 8:35 left to play in the half. The team's other captain Logan Wiseman made it 4-0 with a header off a corner kick with 3:32 left in the half.
Moberly added his third goal in the second half and Andy Vasquez also got on the board for the 6-0 final.
“I think just having the experience of being in the playoffs is good for all the players, and playing in big games is great for them,” Tolson said. “The more opportunities like that they get the better.”
Lone Jack advances to the state semifinals on Saturday where they will face Whitfield (7-6). The other Class 1 semifinal is Southern Boone (18-0) and New Covenant Academy (16-4).
Tuesday was the final game for a pair of Spoofhound seniors with Justin Staples and Chase Cronk. Staples started in the midfield for the Hounds this season while Cronk was a contributor off the bench.
“It was an honor to play with my brother,” Jaxson Staples said. “It was a great time. We worked hard, and we gave everything we had out there. He did his best. He did everything for us.”
With just the one senior starter departing, Maryville looks for an even deeper run in the 2021 playoffs.
“I'm looking to go off in the offseason and just get better,” Jaxson Staples said. “Just to work hard and dig deep for next year and keep going farther.”
The freshmen who made such a big impact on this season's team are especially looking forward to next fall.
“With losing this year in quarterfinals, next year we want to do better and each year after too,” Maryville freshman Kason Teale said.