MARYVILLE, Mo. — Brenda Ricks delighted in the opportunity to give her golfers a new challenge on Monday as the Spoofhounds adopted new rules for a night when they hosted Clarinda and played by the rules that Iowa High School Athletic Association uses.
The big difference is that Iowa allows six golfers to play varsity and just counts the four best scores for the team total. That allowed Ricks to play an extra varsity golfer as Alex Rice joined Trevin Cunningham, Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott, Marcus Henggeler and Chase Dew in the Spoofhound lineup.
“I actually prefer that and I wish Missouri would go to that,” Ricks said. “... You add one more varsity (golfer). That gets that one more opportunity for a boy or a girl to play in a varsity position and get that experience. I enjoy that format.”
Maryville took the win 178-200. Cunningham and Ethan Scott shared medalist honors as each finished with a 42.
Cunningham has had the challenge of figuring out his added power this season after the junior experienced a growth spurt from the last time he played varsity golf as a freshman. He feels he is finding his rhythm.
“Off the tee, I probably played the best that I have all year,” Cunningham said. “I only missed two fairways and I hit them pretty solid. On the approach shots, I’m still hitting clubs so far and I haven’t really gotten used to that yet. I think if I just trust that I hit the ball far, I can compensate for how much bigger and stronger I’ve gotten and put it closer to the pin more often.
“I just have to keep playing as much as I can. I feel like it is really close to clicking and I’m really close to shooting some really good scores, but it is just not there yet.”
The returning state qualifier was happy with his work off the tee, but felt like he missed some opportunities around the greens.
“I put myself in a lot of good opportunities to score and it just didn’t come to fruition,” Cunningham said. “I hit a lot of bad approach shots that led to bad putts that led to a not great score.”
Ricks is pleased with Cunningham’s score, but was happy to hear that he wasn’t as she wants her golfers striving to improve.
“When you talk to them, none of them ever likes how they played,” Ricks said. “Trevin turned around and shot a 42, and that is just not bad. I know he likes to be in the 30s.
“They wouldn’t be good golfers if they were pleased with their scores, I guess. This was the Masters weekend and you watch that — they make mistakes too.”
The Spoofhound No. 2 golf Jacob Scott finished with a 48.
Jacob’s twin brother Ethan Scott turned in a 42. With Jacob out-scoring Ethan in a majority of the matches this season, Ricks was intrigued to see Ethan get the upper hand in the brother battle on Monday.
“There is a little sibling rivalry right there,” Ricks said. “They both practice so hard, and like I said, they just live out here.”
Like Cunningham, Ethan Scott found success by finding the fairways consistently on the front nine at the Sechrest 18 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
“My driving was doing pretty well today,” Ethan Scott said. “I hit almost every fairway and as wide as it is, you should be hitting every single one. I guess I need to work on my putting a little bit because I was hitting them a little bit too far.”
Dew, the Maryville No. 5 golfer, contributed the other team score to the team’s effort with a 46. Dew’s score tied for the fourth best by any of the 24 golfers who competed on the Sechrest course on Monday.
Henggeler carded a 51 while Rice shot a 56 to round out the varsity lineup for Maryville.
Clarinda was led by Zach Pirtle and Cooper Neal who finished with a 46 and 47 respectively.
“Cooper Neal, it was fun seeing him here,” Ricks said. “Because he did our junior golf for I don’t know how long.”
The Maryville junior varsity also saw some strong performances. Austin David had a 50 while Ian Stephenson had a 53 and Seth Gillesie had a 56. Nate Sparks finished with a 62 while Owen Walker and Royse Laffey each had a 66.
Maryville will face more Iowa competition on Tuesday with a tournament in Shenandoah, Iowa, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Spoofhounds will host Bishop LeBlond on Thursday with the match starting at 4 p.m.