ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The name of the Bishop LeBlond Invitational alone told golf fans that the field was going to be tough on Monday at the St. Joseph Country Club. Then when you add St. Pius X to the mix, you get a stellar tournament.
The bevy of talented players seemed fitting on a windy, yet beautiful, Monday afternoon for golf — especially compared to last Monday’s arctic conditions.
The Eagles dominated their home course despite the wind with four golfers shooting 77 or better led by freshman Pat Johnston’s 70 which included a 33 on the back nine. LeBlond won the team title with a 296 while St. Pius X finished in second with a 363.
“That is just what we are up against,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “That is what we are going to be up against in conference and districts. It is just the way it is.”
Of the nine public high school’s competing, Maryville finished with the day’s best score with a 373 and took home third place as a team. Chillicothe was eight strokes behind Maryville and Savannah was 17 back.
The Spoofhounds were led by a familiar trio with Trevin Cunningham, Jacob Scott and Ethan Scott all finishing in the top 13 individually.
Freshman Jacob Scott finished with the best score for Maryville with an 87 for 11th place. In what was a theme for Maryville, the freshman found more success in the afternoon with a 40 on the back nine after a 47 on the front nine.
“The last five holes, I was like 1-under and I had a couple other looks,” Jacob Scott said.
Jacob Scott says he was close to an even better round, but his putting was not as sharp as he would have liked.
“It was alright, I guess,” Jacob Scott said. “I struck it fine, I just couldn’t putt. I didn’t really feel confident with the putter. There were a couple times where I had a putt for birdie and I’d walk away with a bogey from like 20 feet. That is kind of how my day went.”
Cunningham and Ethan Scott finished with 89s and tied 12th place overall.
Just like his brother, Ethan Scott’s back nine was superior to his front nine with a 42 following a 47.
Cunningham’s splits were even more dramatic with a 49 on the front nine and a 40 on the back.
“Knowing that I can play somewhat good golf after playing bad golf is good,” Cunningham said.
That number didn’t surprise Cunningham who said his game off the tee held him back to begin the day.
“I started hitting fairways on the back nine,” Cunningham said. “ I don’t think I hit a single fairway until about the 12th hole. … Once I started hitting a little bit better off the tee, I was scoring better.”
Cunningham’s scrambling ability and chips kept him from a disastrous front nine and he bounced back in the second half of the day.
The junior also took to the putting green after playing 18 holes along with a teammate while the other teams ate lunch.
“I think I know what I did wrong, and I just wanted to see if I could translate what I think I did wrong into what I think I can do right and fix it,” Cunningham said.
Marcus Henggeler shot a 108 and tied for 31st while Alex Rice finished with a 112 and tied for 37th in the 59-person field.
The junior varsity also had a tournament at St. Joseph Country Club on Monday. While they played from shorter tees, Chase Dew had a great performance with a 90 to take second.
The Spoofhounds are entering the stretch run of the season with the MEC Tournament on Monday at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph and the district tournament the following Monday at Fairview again.
Ricks says the key in the big tournaments isn’t anything physical, but rather the team's mental approach.
“I just want them to keep playing and going to the next shot, and not trying to think about who they are playing with or how well they are shooting,” Ricks said. “There were a couple of the J.V. who could tell me what their score was at that time. It’s like, ‘No, you don’t think about the score.’”
Even Jacob Scott, who shot well Monday, is looking to improve that next-shot focus.
“Just swing your swing and play golf,” Jacob Scott said on the key moving forward. “I think I have kind of struggled with that. I can’t really find myself out there on the course and just play golf and not think about it a lot.”