MARYVILLE, Mo. — That first time under the Friday night lights is a memorable experience no matter how it comes, but after after waiting all regular-season and not knowing if it would come this year, Friday night was special for the Maryville freshman class.
“It felt amazing,” Maryville freshman quarterback Derek Quinlin said. “It was a great experience.”
Due to the desire to keep groups smaller and limit contact tracing and the likelihood of a Spoofhound getting sick, freshmen did not suit on Friday night during the regular season.
“From my other JV games that I've played on Monday, I've never felt this way,” Maryville freshman Don Allen said of walking out into the Hound Pound.
With a likely blowout in store on Friday, Maryville coach Matt Webb decided to let the future of Spoofhound football experience the thrill of playing at the Hound Pound on Friday night.
"Being in this place is special," Webb said
The varsity made sure that the younger Hounds got plenty of action too, by starting fast in a 60-20 victory over Northeast (Kansas City).
“We wanted to get them some Friday night experience, get them a way to finish their season on a good note, and I was pleased with both groups,” Webb said. “We are moving on to the next week, and we are healthy. That was the key tonight.”
That fast start include Maryville needing just three offensive snaps to score its first four touchdowns. Maryville senior Connor Weiss ran the opening kickoff back to the 2-yard line and scored a 2-yard touchdown on the next snap. After a 3-and-out by the defense, Trey Houchin made it 14-0 with a 25-yard touchdown run.
The next Maryville score saw Weiss return a punt for six. After another defensive stop and a botched punt by Northeast, Connor Drake completed a 5-yard pass to Caleb Kreizinger for a 27-0 lead.
That marked the end of the night for the Spoofhound skill position starters after just the three offensive plays.
“That was our goal tonight, to get out to an early lead and let the varsity come out, execute and maintain their focus,” Webb said. “We want to be able to keep the positive vibes and the mojo we've been having towards the end of the regular season.”
The second-string was nearly as dominant with sophomore quarterback Cooper Loe scoring a 5-yard run, before sophomore Caden Stoecklein got in the end zone from 26 yards out to extend the margin to a 41-0 lead with over 11 minutes to play in the second quarter.
Northeast got its first score of the night on a 95-yard run, but Maryville went right back down the field with Loe connecting with Clay Pritzel on a 40-yard touchdown pass.
“They kept calling the sweep just to get the eyes off of me, and then they called waggle,” Loe said. “It is usually there over the top, and it was there so I just tried to hit it and execute it.”
Maryville's defense forced its first turnover on the next drive as Allen intercepted a pass on the sideline.
“That gave me a bunch of energy,” Allen said. “To make a pick and then I just hear the varsity team going crazy. That just really fueled me up, and it just felt awesome.”
The celebrations continued for Allen as he finished the drive offensively with a 33-yard touchdown to go in front 54-6 at the halftime break.
“It is my first Friday night football game, scored a touchdown, and it just felt awesome,” Allen said. “I could hear the crowd going crazy.”
The second half featured more freshmen getting their opportunity with Wesley Snead scoring a 13-yard touchdown.
“It is great to feel this tradition of playing on this field,” Quinlin said. “There have been a lot of players who have played here, a lot of great players. I just strive to be one of them.”
Maryville will have another home game next week after third-seeded Cameron picked up a 58-20 win over Central (Kansas City). The game will kick off at the Hound Pound at 7 p.m., on Friday.
“It feels great just to be going on with our season and extending our season,” Loe said.