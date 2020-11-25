MARYVILLE, Mo. — Coming up in a town of about 11,000 people that seems to have a prodigal knack for churning out star athletes, Brandon Heredia may shine the brightest among the recent crop of Maryville products.
He is not one of the handful of college football or basketball players who graduated from Maryville High School, now toiling away on courts or fields across the Midwest. His name did not often find its way onto the sports pages of this newspaper during his time as a preps athlete. But Heredia, a sophomore swimmer at Oklahoma Christian University, is nonetheless a bright spot illuminating from a foothold he found in Maryville, shining now in Oklahoma for reasons beyond the freestyle stroke that might carry him to the Olympics.
Heredia, 21, was born in Santa Barbara, California, where his family lived until retreating to Maryville in the summer of 2009 to help take care of Heredia’s grandparents, who, at the time, were battling health issues. Heredia was not yet 10 years old that summer, still being home-schooled, as he was through the end of his high-school career.
Although he grew up in a Southern Californian coastal city, bordering the Pacific Ocean, Heredia was introduced to swimming as a sport in Maryville, more than 1,700 miles away from Santa Barbara and the Pacific Coast. Heredia’s mom wanted her kids to work on water safety, he said, signing Heredia and his siblings up for the Maryville Sharks swim team, where, unknowingly at first, Heredia began to fall in love with the sport.
“I was pretty bad to start out with,” Heredia said. “I was getting, like, near last or in the middle of our races. But I remember having a ton of fun. It was just a good time.”
What started as an unassuming entry into competitive swimming quickly grew into something more. After several seasons with the Sharks, Heredia’s improvement was markable. He was no longer finishing near-last in his team’s races, so his mom, seeking a more rigorous swim program, signed Heredia up for a year-round club team in St. Joseph.
Looking back, Heredia sees the program in St. Joseph as the catalyst for what his swim career has become. He attended a once-a-week home-school program, called Classical Conversations St. Joseph, once a week in the city, though he practiced and trained there five-to-six days a week. At 13 years old, Heredia’s mom ferried him to and from St. Joseph almost every day for training sessions that lasted one or two hours.
“I just started to boom and really improve there,” Heredia said. “That was kind of like the switch for us.”
As Heredia got older, his swimming career took him further from home. By 15 years old, he’d switched to a team based in Platte City — an hour and 15 minute commute from Maryville — where Heredia practiced from 4-9 p.m. six days a week for two years. The training sessions amounted to 30 hours a week, not including the roughly 15 hours of drive-time to and from the facility.
By then, it seemed clear that Heredia was training for something more, although he never quite defined what that something might be. His mom was too.
When Heredia turned 17 and started swimming for the Kansas City Swim Academy, the family didn’t make the daily two-hour trip to Kansas City for training sessions. Instead, Heredia’s mom, who had been alongside him at countless practices over the last four years, became his full-time swim coach, training him at a facility in Clarinda, Iowa.
“My mom never had any swim experience in her past, but she was auditorily getting educated from these coaches (in Platte City and Kansas City),” Heredia said. “And she took what she heard from these two coaches and kind of applied it to her own type of coaching. … She was taking a lot of notes.”
For the first five years of Heredia’s competitive swim career, his mom dedicated as much time to the sport as he did. With no formal training in coaching or swimming, she took what she learned and applied it, coaching him to a scholarship offer at Oklahoma Christian.
The offer, though, didn’t come in a traditional route — something that seems to be a common theme for Heredia. After dedicating numerous hours to swimming throughout most of his formative years, the athlete hit a wall.
As he finished up his schooling at Classical Conversations, Heredia, having dedicated much of the last five years to swimming, wasn’t sure if he wanted to continue the sport in college. As an 18-year-old, he had pursued the sport as if it was a full-time job for the better part of a decade. He was burnt out, and in a decision that was set to reshape the next chapter of his life, Heredia opted not to swim collegiately.
Unconvinced, Heredia’s mom convinced him to compete at one final race, in what then seemed like the swan song as his competitive swimming career. So Heredia traveled to a meet in Oklahoma, one he can’t even remember the name of now, where he met Josh Davis, the captain of the U.S. swim team at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and the first coach of Oklahoma Christian’s swimming program, one he helped start in 2016.
“I’d heard about him before, but I didn’t know him well enough, and I think the reason I didn’t know him well enough was a pretty big key,” Heredia said. “Because I just saw how humble he was, considering all of his previous statures and records and recorded history and stuff.”
Davis, five-time Olympic medal-winner, doesn’t act like one, Heredia said. He was down to earth and personable when he sat across from Heredia at that meet in Oklahoma, pitching him on the program he was building at Oklahoma Christian, asking the senior swimmer who was one meet away from retirement to join his team.
Davis had helped start the swimming program at Oklahoma Christian only a few years prior, drawing immediate interest from swimmers around the region, he said. Davis was guest coaching at a local swim club when the university’s athletic director approached him and asked to help him start the team. There was only one swimming program in the state when Oklahoma Christian rolled out its squad of swimmers, Davis said.
Still early in his tenure with Oklahoma Christian, Davis said he had friends in common with Heredia, and knew the senior swimmer had a lot left in the tank. Having trained largely by himself or in small groups for most of his career, Davis pitched Heredia on the team environment Oklahoma Christian could offer, and, of course, the scholarship money.
“Basically, like, ‘Hey, we can get you some, you know, we’ve got money and we’re gonna have a good time,” Davis said. “And we’re gonna go fast. So, yeah, that makes an 18-year-old think twice, like, ‘Maybe I should stick around a little bit more.’”
In some ways, though, the decision wasn’t between Heredia and Davis. It was between Heredia and God. As he grappled with what to do in the next chapter of his life, Heredia leaned on his faith, praying that God might open a door to an opportunity that Heredia would then take.
“That was the door that He opened,” Heredia said, before describing the events that led him to the Oklahoma meet. “If I didn’t encounter Josh, I really don’t think that I’d be swimming right now. I think I really owe a lot to Josh’s humility of just reaching out to a swimmer at a meet.”
Heredia’s conversation with Davis, of course, led him to where is now — training nine to 10 times a week in pursuit of Olympic dreams while racking up school records and conference accolades on a regular basis.
As a freshman, he became Oklahoma Christian’s first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference event champion, winning the 100-yard freestyle in 2019. He’s claimed four all-conference awards and two-first team honors. With still two full seasons of competition ahead of him, Heredia holds two individual program records and has contributed to three school relay records.
The school records are only a means to an end for Heredia. The conference honors, too. His sights are set on a spot in the U.S. Olympic swim team’s 100-meter relay. He’ll have to shave close to a half-second off his best time to qualify for next year’s Olympic trials.
“We have until May to make the trail cut, and he has a shot at that,” Davis said. “Making the Olympic trials is a big deal. … He’s moving quickly towards that position, so it’s just exciting. It’s just exciting to have a shot.”
Heredia wants to make it to the trials, and in turn, on to the Olympic squad. But it’s not a goal that consumes him, he said. It’s not one he thinks about during training sessions or workouts. He doesn’t sweat bad workouts anymore than he celebrates good ones. He seems largely content with whatever outcome finds him.
“It takes a lot of pressure off of me when I’m racing or whenever I’m training to know that if I have a bad day or if I have a bad swim, that’s OK,” Heredia said. “This isn’t like the end all for a meet or for a practice, because I know that that’s just not something I need to worry about, knowing that God can take that and mold it into something better.”
Brandon Heredia is chasing something. But, just as it was as a 15-year-old swimming in Platte City or an 18-year-old not planning to swim at all, the end goal isn’t quite defined. He would like to be on the Olympic team, whenever Olympic games might proceed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he’s not giving his future much headspace. What he does next is not entirely up to him.
“In the long run, I really think that God has my best interests at hand,” he said. “And it’s kind of been chronologically proven throughout my life.”