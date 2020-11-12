MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound defense has been playing some of its best football in the recent weeks, but will face a big test on Friday night with a road trip to face off against Richmond and its star quarterback Keyshaun Elliott.
“He is all of 6-3, 215,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “He is the best quarterback we’ve played all year. ... He is a stud.”
Richmond (8-1) is the top seed in the district and has one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the state. The Spartans scored at least 42 points in every game, but two this season.
Elliott, the Spartans’ junior quarterback, is a dual threat with over 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing this season. He has 26 rushing touchdowns and 13 passing touchdowns.
“He is a really good football player who can kind of do it all,” Spartan coach Nick Persell said. “Runs it well, throws it well and makes good decisions. He is certainly the leader of our football team and one that we ask to do a lot for us.”
In Richmond’s lone loss against Southern Boone on Sept. 18, the key was shutting down Elliott who ran for a season-low 20 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 121 yards with and two interceptions.
Persell’s team has greatly improved the last two seasons after going 0-10 in 2018 before going 7-4 last season then going 8-1 so far this season.
“A lot of our kids who are playing right now played varsity football as freshmen and sophomores and kind of took their lumps,” Persell said.
While Richmond and Maryville haven’t played this season and Richmond is the only one of the top-5 seeds in the district who aren’t in the MEC, Persell says he has kept tabs on Maryville this season.
“We’ve always got an eye on them anyway,” Persell said. “We’ve had some history playing them in districts in ‘15 and ‘16, played a couple district championships against them before, so we are pretty familiar with them and what they do.
“People always keep an eye on the good teams so we certainly understand what they do and what they do well. They are always well coached and play hard. Coach Webb does a great job over there.”
The only common opponent that Richmond and Maryville have shared this season is Chillicothe. Richmond played Chillicothe last week and struggled through three quarters with just a 38-35 lead late in the third before surging to a 62-41 win.
While Richmond’s offense is built around its quarterback, Maryville’s offense is centered around its talented running backs and offensive line.
“We just have to play team defense,” Persell said. “We have to run to the football and play aggressive. I think we will do that.
“We know that to win big games against good teams, it is going to take a team effort. It is going to take great effort every snap of the football game.”