MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville boys were the last basketball team to get its season going this winter — thanks to a run to the state championship game in football. But on Friday, the Spoofhounds made their debut with a 46-31 win over Platte Valley in the Hound Pound.
“It gives us a lot of confidence and gives us momentum for the next game,” Maryville senior Marc Gustafson said.
Maryville (1-0) started the game strong with a 16-10 first quarter which included seven points from sophomore point guard Caden Stoecklein. Stoecklein was the team's leading scorer in the game with 11 points.
“The first two minutes, we started off hot — got everything we wanted — and of course, (Platte Valley) is a well-coached team with good shooters and good players,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “Obviously, they fought and fought and fought.
“Offensively, we were sloppy, and we knew we would be.”
Platte Valley (0-5) cut the lead to 16-12 on a Wyatt Tobin basket early in the second quarter, but Maryville answered with a 11-1 run which included baskets by five different players and a 3-pointer by senior Brady Farnan.
Platte Valley responded to the 27-14 halftime deficit with a 10-0 run to begin the second half. Trever McQueen and Matt Jermain each connected on 3-pointers to start the surge.
“I thought we did a great job of competing,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “That is what I told them, if we just compete like that every night, that is the first battle. I thought we did a great job. … I thought our effort was great. ”
Maryville was held scoreless in the second half until 6-foot-9 senior Marc Gustafson scored on a putback with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Spoofhounds held a 31-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“Marc is a big body,” Maryville senior Caleb Kreizinger said. “Nobody can guard him. I mean, I wouldn't want to guard him, he is like 7-foot-2. He can shoot over anybody, get rebounds over anybody. He is a big asset.”
After the teams traded points early, Maryville opened up its lead again with back-to-back 3-pointers by seniors Trey Houchin and Kreizinger to push the lead to 39-28.
“Obviously, we were a little rusty,” Kreizinger said. “There is stuff that we need to work on, but the defense was there. We just need to keep shooting in practice, get in a little better shape and the wins should keep coming.”
Maryville closed the game by feeding Gustafson for a pair of baskets late as they finished off the victory.
“That is one thing that we have to better at is looking inside,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Not just Marc, but Keaton (Stone) and Spencer (Willnerd), they are big boys. Obviously with Marc, he is getting better. I thought from the beginning of the game until the end of the game, he got better. He recognized what he needed to do to get himself open and to score. He will just get better at that.”
Platte Valley has had the size advantage on teams in recent season with All-State post Chase Farnan, but without Farnan this season, Tim Jermain thought his team handled Gustafson as best as they could.
“In the past, we've had a big shot blocker and we've blocked a lot of shots,” Tim Jermain said. “But we are different. We have to take some charges now. I thought we did a good job of not trying to jump with them, and take some charges.”
In addition to Caden Stoecklein's 11 points, Kreizinger and Gustafson each had nine and Houchin had eight. Keaton Stone added six points while Brady Farnan had three.
Platte Valley was led in scoring by McQueen and Tobin with nine points each. Gabe Nothstine added six while Memphis Bliley and Matt Jermain had three and Alex Mattson had two.
“We have played some other other teams that are senior-dominated and have played for a lot of years,” Tim Jermain said. “We've been in position to be successful in those games and haven't quite finished them the way we wanted to, but I thought tonight — honestly, I thought we took a big step forward tonight.
“The result wasn't what we wanted, but I thought we did a a lot of good things that will hopefully carry over to the next game.”
Platte Valley will travel to West Nodaway for their next game on Tuesday. Maryville will also begin the week on the road with a game at East Buchanan on Monday.