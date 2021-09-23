MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound players were frustrated. The Spoofhound coaching staff was frustrated. Undoubtedly, many Spoofhound fans were frustrated after a 14-13 loss to St. Pius X put Maryville at 1-3 for the first time in the Matt Webb era.
Every one of those three losses has come against a top-5 ranked team in a higher classification than the Spoofhounds, and they are done facing teams with that resume in the regular season, but that doesn’t mean those matchups haven’t exposed issues that Webb wants to see fixed before the playoffs which are already rapidly approaching.
“We are not putting good plays together consecutively,” Webb said. “We will stall out on offense. We will have two or three good plays, then we will have a negative-yardage play. To keep those drives going, we need to work on our consistency, and not have mental errors and execution errors that get us behind the chains.”
The Spoofhounds will have the opportunity to put together their strongest game of the season when they host Cameron (1-3) on Friday evening.
“Our message this week is that we have to have a great week of practice and work on our execution,” Webb said.
Under coach Jeff Wallace, the Dragons have made tremendous strides as a program. In 2019, Wallace took over a team which had just four wins the previous five years combined.
Wallace led the Dragons to five wins in 2019 and had a seven-win season last year. Many of the players who sparked that improvement are no longer in the program with some of the notable losses being the graduation of quarterback Tyler Campbell and the transfer of playmakers Ty Speer and Bryson Speer to Penney High School in Hamilton.
“One of the things that I am impressed with from Cameron is the complexity of their offensive and defensive schemes,” Webb said. “Their scheme is very good and they have inexperienced athletes running it. As they get experience with those athletes, it is really effective.”
The Dragons earned a 34-0 win over Northeast (Kansas City) in Week One, but in the last three weeks, they have been out-scored 156-14 against Lincoln College Prep, St. Pius X and Chillicothe.
“If you talk to Coach Wallace about his team, you’ve got two teams that are 1-3 and I think both of us would say the same thing: when they are consistent in doing things, things go better for them,” Webb said.
While the Dragons aren’t the same team they were a year ago, both teams are 1-3 entering the game and it is a must-win for both to stay alive in the conference race and hope for a slip up by St. Pius X.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., on Friday night in the Hound Pound as Maryville will also be celebrating Youth Football Night at the game.
“There will be a lot of youth football players who will run out with us at the beginning of the game,” Webb said. “They get to experience the locker room situation before the game. It is a lot of fun, and it will be exciting.”