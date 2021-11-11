MARYVILLE, Mo. — If Macon is going to win a district championship the Tigers will have to go from one side of the state to the other to do it.
The third-seeded Tigers (7-4) went on the road last week and showed how much they’ve improved this season with a 34-7 victory at Palmyra. On Sept. 10, Palmyra defeated Macon 40-21.
As has been the case all season, it was junior quarterback MyKel Linear who led the Tigers to a victory with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.
For the season, Linear is the team’s leading rusher in addition to being its leading passer. Through 10 games which doesn’t include last week’s game, Linear has completed 121-of-232 passes for 1,865 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
On the ground, Linear had 110 carries for 772 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He operates their spread offense really well,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “They have some designed runs for him that can really cause you some trouble defensively. Then he can throw the ball to some talented receivers.”
When Linear isn’t carrying the ball, it will likely be junior Maurice Magruder or senior Trevin Shrum rushing it. Shrum has 90 carries for 595 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games and Magruber has 70 carries for 454 yards and five touchdown in the same span.
In the passing game, senior Chrisjen Riekeberg is Linear’s go-to target. The 5-foot-9 receiver had 42 catches for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns. Landan Cole and Bryant Carpenter also have over 350 yards this season.
While Macon is looking for its first district championship since 2010, Maryville is looking for its ninth district title in the last 10 seasons.
“It is fun to play for some hardware,” Webb said. “These are ones that you will never forget because you can get that plaque that hangs on the wall and you can say I played on that team. This is the time you work for so it is a very exciting week.”
Maryville (7-4) appears to be clicking at the right time this season with 3-straight victories going into Friday’s championship game. All three wins are by at least 30 points and the defense has allowed just nine total points over that span.
“I feel really good about our team,” Webb said. “We are really operating in all three phases. Offensively, we are executing on a high level, staying on the field and we are running the ball really well. Connor (Drake) is making good decisions from a quarterback standpoint. Special teams have really had an impact the last few games when you look at kickoff return, a blocked punt and punt return. And defensively, we are keeping guys off the board and really taking away what an offense does well.”
The Spoofhound defense got a big boost last week with the return of All-State linebacker Drew Spire to the middle of the defense.
The Hounds have been plagued by injuries, especially at the skill positions in recent weeks, but Webb is hopeful that they are also getting healthy at the right time.
“It was really refreshing to see Drew back out there on Friday night,” Webb said. “He played really well defensively and was all around making tackles sideline to sideline. He is a really good linebacker and we are a much better defense with him out there. I’m just happy to see him back, feeling good, running well and confident. It was great to get him back Friday night and we will continue to get guys back healthier as we continue to go.”
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m., on Friday at the Hound Pound.