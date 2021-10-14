MARYVILLE, Mo. — When coach Matt Webb returned to his alma mater to become the head coach of the Maryville Spoofhounds, the team had a losing streak to Savannah and the Highway 71 sign was stationed 30 minutes south of where the Spoofhounds felt it belonged.
Since Webb has taken over, that sign has gotten very comfortable in Maryville as the Spoofhounds have not lost to Savannah in Webb’s tenure as head coach — last season’s 39-17 victory making it 10-consecutive wins in the series.
“It is awesome and I remember it as a kid growing up here,” Webb said. “What makes it a rivalry is that you have two communities that love their youth sports and their high school football teams. You play on the same summer teams and traveling teams — and you play them in other sports.
“Friday night everyone wants to win. You can throw the records out this week.”
No game has been decided by fewer than 11 points during that span.
Traditionally, the two teams have squared off in a battle of hard-nosed football as two of the most run-oriented teams around. The statistics this year show both Maryville (3-4, 3-1 MEC) and Savannah (3-4, 2-2 MEC) relying more on the pass than in previous years.
“They can put some points up on the board, so we are going to have to play really sound defense and be able to contain their athleticism,” Webb said.
A lot of that has to do with game situations and that each team has been behind in games more often than usual. However, Savannah’s Ethan Dudeck and Maryville’s Connor Drake have capitalized on those chances.
Dudeck is out for the game Friday so Savannah will have to rely on a backup.
He will have talented targets on the edge with multi-sport standouts for Savannah in Heisman LaFave and Truman Brodenhausen.
The Savannah running game got a boost against Cameron in a game they controlled with sophomore Cade Chappell carrying the ball 23 times for 342 yards and four touchdowns.
“No. 22 (Chappell), their tailback has had a really good year when you look at the games they won,” Webb said.
Chappell has stepped in for junior Alex Hopper who has missed the last several games after a four touchdown day himself against Lafayette.
It will be Senior Night for the Spoofhounds as well with the team honoring seniors Drew Spire, Tyler Siemer, Kyle Stuart, Drake, Clay Pritzel, Brayden Buck, Tye Halley and Blake Casteel.
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m., on Friday night in the Hound Pound.
“We will need to play our best,” Webb said.