ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The early-season stretch for Maryville volleyball this year was always going to be a transition process.
Even the three returners to the varsity roster are all seeing substantially different roles and all-together new positions from the state-championship season last year. Despite a four-set loss to Bishop LeBlond on Thursday night in St. Joseph, first-year head coach Bailey Cook said she thought that was the best match that the team has played this season.
“Growth, so much,” Cook said. “And even in those three who have played (varsity) before. Our motto right now is point-by-point, game-by-game. Each game, they have improved as a whole team. … Tonight was the best game that we've played this season so far. Each game that we play is better than the previous one, so that is what I'm hoping we continue with. Keep on growing.”
The game scores were 27-25, 20-25, 25-16 and 25-23.
Maryville (1-4) has been very reliant on one of that trio of returners for kills this season with junior Rylee Vierthaler finding herself as the team's go-to player after being a complement to a pair of All-State hitters last season.
“We kind of focus on the saying that (Northwest men's basketball coach) Ben McCollum said last year before our team went to state,” Vierthaler said. “He said, 'Point by point.' We have just kind of focused on that. Don't think in the future, just think about this next point.”
Vierthaler has over half the team's total kills this season and continued that on Thursday with 22 of the team's 39 total kills.
“Trying to fill some shoes from last year and doing my best,” Vierthaler said of playing in the back row. “The coaches have really helped me at trying to be the best at that position and I'm just working on it every day at practice.”
With the other two players with varsity experience being setter Anastyn Pettlon and libero Kennedy Kurz, developing hitters to take some of the pressure off Vierthaler and have options when she is not in the front row is a key.
Sophomore Ava Dumke is the team's tallest player and will be the secondary option. She finished with nine kills on Thursday.
Freshman Addison Weldon has been a pleasant surprise in the early going this season as well and played more on Thursday than she has played so far this season. She was third on the team in kills with five and had a pair of big ones late in the fourth set on Thursday to tie the set at 21-21.
“(Weldon) is doing such a good job especially for a freshman,” Pettlon said. “This is only her first couple games and she just kind of got thrown into it. She is doing a great job and I'm so glad we have her.”
Sophomore Ella Everhart is another player who has impressed her head coach early on this season. She had a kill on Thursday, and should continue to see a varsity role.
“Everyone on the team has definitely grown game by game this season, but Ella is one who has grown the most I would say,” Cook said. “She was one of those who was a little shy and timid in the beginning because this is her first time on the varsity court, but tonight was her best game; and before tonight, Tuesday was her best game. She is changing roles and positions, but she is doing whatever I ask her to, which is what a coach wants to see in a player.”
Pettlon is responsible for setting all those young hitters up. The junior played right side last season as a way to get her talent on the floor alongside All-State setter Macy Loe, but with Loe graduating, she has shifted back to setter this season.
“They are doing great,” Pettlon said of the young hitters. “We just have to figure it out and we are going to figure it out in practice.”
After breaking the school record for aces in a three-set match earlier in the week against Penney, Pettlon had 31 assists on Thursday and collected a pair of kills — fourth on the team.
Kurz moves into the libero spot this season after being a back-row defensive specialist as a sophomore. She finished with 35 digs against LeBlond.
Kurz broke the school record for digs in a set with 14. The record was originally set at 12 by Jessa Stiens in 2010 and matched by Serena Sundell and Morgan Stoecklein last season.
Maryville is back home Tuesday with a non-conference match against Excelsior Springs.
“We are getting better every game, every practice and that is all you can ask for,” Vierthaler said. “All these girls are giving all their effort and have a great attitude. Again, that is all you can ask for.”