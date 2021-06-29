The Maryville Dance Academy sent several dancers to last weekend’s Dance Out Nationals in Kansas City. Despite a smaller group in what was an optional competition for the Maryville competitors, the group had 14 platinum scores.
Maggie and Mollie Webb’s duo dance to ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ earned first in its category and level. Mollie Webb earned platinum scores for two more solo dances with category wins for both. She was second overall in the preteen intro category. She also teamed with Tyler Cook to earn second overall in a platinum score for their duo dance. Cook had a pair of platinum solo dances.
Maggie Webb was fourth overall for her teen intermediate solo dance and scored a platinum. She was the only Maryville dancer to compete in the immediate level. Teagan Brandkamp was a category winner, fourth overall and scored platinum. Elly Neff was second overall in her level with her platinum solo dance.
Jaycee White, Tayven Brandkamp, Jase Wilmes and Channing Minton each had platinum solos. Tayven Brandkamp and Wilmes, and Teagan Brandkamp and Kenlee Wilson also had platinum duo dances.
Gold solo scores went to Jaylee Search, Kenlee Wilson, Teagan Brandkamp, Keira Taylor, Maggie Webb, Alana Crawford and Neff.
Maryville Dance Academy will send 44 dancers to Ames, Iowa, for the BravO! National Talent and Dance Competition next week. The event runs from Wednesday, July 7, through Saturday, July 10. The Maryville dancers will perform a total of 105 dances.
DanceOut Nationals Results
Jaycee White: Solo “How to Believe” Platinum
Jaylee Search: Solo “Love Shack” Gold
Tayven Brandkamp: Solo “Wild Thing” Platinum, Category Winner, and 4th Overall
Jase Wilmes: Solo “Burning Love” Platinum, Category Winner, and 3rd Overall
Jase Wilmes & Tayven Brandkamp: Duo “Ghostbusters” Platinum, Category Winner, 3rd Overall, and “Bust a Move” Judges Choice Award
Channing Minton: Solo “Dancing in the Sky” Platinum, Category Winner, and 3rd Overall
Kenlee Wilson: Solo “Time After Time” Gold and 9th overall
Kenlee Wilson: Solo “I Am Woman” Gold
Mollie Webb: Solo “Welcome to Wonderland” Platinum, Category Winner, and “Breath of Fresh Air” judges choice award
Mollie Webb: Solo “Extraordinary Magic” Platinum, Category Winner, and 2nd overall
Teagan Brandkamp: Solo “Do Your Thing” Platinum, Category Winner and 4th overall
Teagan Brandkamp: Solo “The Sun is Rising” Gold
Teagan Brandkamp & Kenlee Wilson: Duo “I Love Me” Platinum and 4th Overall
Maggie Webb & Mollie Webb: Duo “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” Platinum, Category Winner, 1st Overall, and “Emotional Connection” Judges Choice Award
Tyler Cook: Solo “Wepa” Platinum
Tyler Cook: Solo “Hold Your Hand” Platinum and 6th overall
Tyler Cook & Mollie Webb: Duo “It Don’t Mean a Thing” Platinum and 2nd Overall
Keira Taylor: Solo “Friends on the Other Side” Gold and 3rd Overall
Maggie Webb: Solo “Song for You” Gold and Category Winner
Maggie Webb: Solo “Love Like This” Platinum and 4th Overall
Alana Crawford: Solo “Shout” Gold
Alana Crawford: Solo “Jealous of the Angels” Gold and 6th Overall
Elly Neff: Solo “I Will Wait” Gold
Elly Neff: Solo “Stand in the Light” Platinum, Category Winner, and 2nd Overall