MARYVILLE, Mo. — David Easterla has been around water for much of his life, and the recently retired Senior Olympian and former Northwest Missouri State professor wanted to find a way to honor the people who keep the Maryville Aquatic Center safe.
Easterla awarded the first annual Dr. David Easterla Lifeguard of the Year awards on Monday night after the pool closed for the season. Easterla frequently swims at the pool and respects the hard work of the lifeguards in Maryville.
After consulting with the staff at the pool, Easterla selected Maryville High School graduates Lauren Macali and Zach Patton for the awards.
The female award recipient, Macali, has worked at the pool as a lifeguard and a manager for the past seven years. She has also been the head coach of the Maryville Sharks swim team for the past four years.
Patton, the male winner of the award, has worked as a lifeguard and then a manager for the past six years at the pool.
Easterla presented Macali and Patton each with trophies which will have name plates with on them. Macali and Patton will present the trophies to next years' winners after the swim season.