MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville had six players selected to the all-conference by the Midland Empire Conference.
Sophomore Cooper Loe and senior Connor Weiss made the first team while the honorable mention selections included sophomore Adam Patton, junior Connor Drake, and seniors Trey Houchin and Caleb Kreizinger.
Loe made the first team as an infielder. The third baseman hit .325 with five home runs, eight doubles, a triple, 25 runs batted in and 26 runs.
Weiss was a first-team outfielder with a team-best .344 batting average. He shared the team lead with Loe by scoring 26 runs.
Drake was the team's shortstop this season and made the honorable mention list. He batted .314 with 18 runs scored and 14 RBI.
Patton played all over the field for Maryville. He hit .315 with 16 runs scored and 13 RBI.
Kreizinger started games in center field and left field for the Hounds. He batted .260 and stole a team-high 23 bases.
Houchin started at second base and hit .246 while scoring 16 runs. He was third on the team with a .425 on-base percentage.