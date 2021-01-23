ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville's Keiren Watkins brings half the medical box out to the mat with him each time he wrestles, but despite both shoulders taped up and a huge brace going the length of his leg to protect a torn ACL that he will have operated on after the season, the Maryville senior just keeps winning.
Watkins was named the Midland Empire Conference's Most Outstanding Wrestler on Saturday's MEC Championship at Springer Gymnasium in St. Joseph.
“That means so much to me — that is so cool,” Watkins said. “That really shows that other people and other teams have recognized my hard work and what I've done to get here. Especially with all the things I've worked through so far with the season with the torn ACL and being the only senior.”
The 195-pounder won the MEC Championship over Cameron's Keegan Reynolds (36-4) by a 3-2 decision. Reynolds handed Watkins (26-3) a loss earlier this season, but the Maryville grappler has now defeated the top-5 ranked Dragon each of the last two weekends.
“He is a very, very strong, well-coach wrestler,” Watkins said. “Really, it was just a battle of the wills.”
Watkins pushed the tempo from the beginning of the match, but Reynolds caught him with a counter and briefly had Watkins to his back, but the Spoofhound rolled through to just allow two points.
“I definitely pushed him,” Watkins said. “He definitely wanted to stay back, milk the clock and try to wear me down, but I've wrestled him before, I know how he wrestles, and that was not in my plans.”
Reynolds went into the second period with a 2-1 lead, and elected to take the down position to earn an escape point, but Watkins refused to make that easy. Watkins rode Reynolds through the entire second period and kept the score at 2-1.
“The ball was in his court to score, and I had to do whatever I could to not let that happen,” Watkins said. “I think my conditioning played a key factor, and I was able to push myself push his limit.”
In the third period, it was Watkins turn to take the down position and he was confident Reynolds wouldn't be able to handle him the same way.
“He weighs 195 pounds just like I do, and I truly don't think somebody of the equal weight should be able to hold you down for two minutes,” Watkins said.
Reynolds tried to keep Watkins down and was called for a technical violation with locked hands which gave Watkins the match-tying point. Moments later, Watkins earned his escape for a 3-2 lead.
After Watkins had set the pace throughout the match, Reynolds was too tired to mount any sort of offense to threaten Watkins' lead and the Spoofhound took the 3-2 win and the second MEC Championship of his career.
"He has definitely earned every bit of that (Most Outstanding Wrestler) award, the championship and everything he is doing this year," Maryville coach Dallas Barrett said. "He has earned every bit of it every step along the way."
Watkins is the lone senior who has wrestled this season for the Spoofhounds and admits that he does feel that pressure, but dedicated the win to the Maryville community.
“Boy, it sure feels good,” Watkins said. “... To get represent my community, my family and my coaches is just a great honor and I'm really happy that I could participate.
“I'm definitely in a very unique position as far as who I have to represent and who I have to show for. It is sometimes a heavy responsibility, but it is also one I'm proud to bear, because of the love I have for Maryville and my school,” Watkins said.
Aside from Watkins, the Spoofhounds earned two MEC runner-up finishes with Drew Spire taking second at 160 pounds and Kort Watkins doing the same at heavyweight.
Spire started the day 3-0 with three pins in his opening matches, but ran into Cameron's Kolby Robinson in the finals, who picked up a third-period pin after Spire had the early lead.
“I've lost to the kid twice in the same way,” Spire said. “I've learned what I need to do next time to beat him at districts and I know what I need to do.”
Kort Watkins entered the tournament unseeded, but proved that was a mistake with three first-period pins. His lone loss came on a 14-4 major decision against Cameron's Camren Hedgpeth.
“I was a little bummed out when I realized that I wasn't seeded,” Kort Watkins said. “I was kind of like, 'I have to prove myself to show that I'm actually good enough to be seeded.'”
Maven Vette and Zeke Adamson each came away with third-place finishes as Adamson was 3-2 and Vette was 1-2. Tucker Turner earned a win to finish fourth. Erich McEwen and Aikley Nicholson each got wins in their final matches to take fifth.
“It is a good confidence builder to come out and get a win in this tournament,” Barrett said.
Cameron won the MEC team title by 126.5 points over second-place Chillicothe. Maryville finished fifth, just half a point behind fourth-place Lafayette.
Maryville will be back on the mats on Thursday with a triangular against Mount Ayr and Bedford in Bedford.