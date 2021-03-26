KANSAS CITY — Cleo Johnson started her third year of playing soccer at Maryville with a hat trick.
The junior midfielder’s three goals helped spark the Spoofhounds to an 8-0 victory over the Ewing Marion Kauffman/University Academy co-op on Thursday at University Academy High School in south Kansas City.
Johnson scored all three goals in the first half – her first game since early in her freshman season back in 2019. An ankle injury — osteochondritis dissecans — meant the end season after three weeks.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic ended her sophomore season before it really started.
“This is basically my first season,” said Johnson, who had five goals and two assists her freshman season and despite the brief debut she earned an honorable mention All-MEC nod. “It is really fun to be back. I really like playing with these girls and we have a good time. This was a good first game, to get in tune with each other and really play together.”
Maryville dominated the opening 10 minutes and were halfway to a mercy-rule victory that officially ended in the second half.
Johnson scored in the 4th and 10th minutes and sandwiched between those goals were two by sophomore Kennedy Kurz, who was making her high school debut.
A fifth goal, in the 12th minute, was called off due to an offsides penalty.
“I think we were really hyped to be playing for the first time,” Johnson said of the debut, which was supposed to have been against Savannah on Tuesday but was called off due to weather. “We were all excited to get out there and score.”
Maryville, playing for the first time since a quarterfinal loss to Pembroke Hill on May 22, 2019, made it 6-0 by halftime.
Senior Jordyn Suchan scored in the 27th minute and then Johnson added her hat trick in the 32nd minute – the play started when the Blue Knights’ goalkeeper booted a goal kick right at Johnson, who kicked it back into the net.
Johnson is now only two goals away from matching her total from her first season, which only lasted into early April. Since being idle, Johnson has played a lot of club soccer and recently joined the KC Athletics Soccer Club.
However, playing for the Spoofhounds is what she loves.
“We have a closer bond and it is not as competitive,” she said. “It is more fun and more enjoyable.”
Maryville ended the game 15 minutes into the second half thanks to a pair of goals from underclassmen. Sophomore Kensley Wood added a goal in her first high school game in the 47th minute and then freshman Josie Wilmes ended it with a goal eight minutes later.
It was the second straight 8-0 loss for Kauffman/University, which fell to Mid-Buchanan earlier in the week.
Without a JV game due to low numbers for the Blue Knights, Maryville played everyone that traveled on the bus.
“It was a good game to get us going,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said. “We were happy everybody got to play a little since we didn’t have a JV game. Having everyone on the field was good for us.”
Maryville travels to St. Joseph on Tuesday for a showdown against the Fighting Irish. The Spoofhounds have a 25-game winning streak against Lafayette, dating back to 2009.