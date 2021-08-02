ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The back-nine of Jacob Scott’s round on Monday at the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour Championship might as well come with a ‘Do not try this at home’ disclaimer.
After nine tournaments and with the tour championship within his grasp, the Spoofhound sophomore tried something he has never done before in a tournament. He scrapped his putter.
Scott and his brother Ethan Scott spend much of their free time playing golf at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and they have experimented with putting with different clubs before, but never in a tournament.
“When you go out and play a round, it is kind of different than playing in a tournament, so you have to kind of play and feel what it is like to pull shots off,” Jacob Scott said. “If you are going to hit it over a tree or something, you can do it in practice however many times, but if you can’t stand up there and actually hit the shot when you need to — I mean.”
Not until Monday at least. Scott used a wedge to putt his way to a championship.
After a frustrating 3-putt on No. 9 and then more trouble on No. 10 at St. Joseph Country Club, Scott decided to make the switch.
“You can get the ball rolling better when you putt with a sand wedge or lob wedge,” Scott said. “I had like a 5-footer on 10 and I stuck it close. I just kind of put a wedge shot out there to the right and it was dead straight and I didn’t even make it. It didn’t start on line, so I just played with the wedge.”
He was behind his brother for the lead in the tournament, but just needed to beat Gallatin’s Brody Bird to win the tour championship. The new ‘putter’ paid dividends on No. 12 with a long putt for birdie.
“I drained like a 30-footer on 12 from a bad shot,” Scott said.
Scott finished with an 86 to hold off Bird’s 90 and clinch the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour Championship in the boys 14-15 age division.
After finishing second and third in the division in previous years, Scott was able to secure the coveted first-place trophy.
“I had a second and a third, so I needed a first to put up there on the wall,” Scott said.
While Jacob Scott walked away with the biggest chunk of hardware at the end of the day, he wasn’t the only Scott to add to the trophy case as Ethan Scott turned in the best round of golf of the day to win the tournament with an 84.
Ethan Scott also rallied to earn a third-place finish and his own trophy in the division, tying with Cameron’s Brady Stice.
“I’m thankful to get a trophy,” Ethan Scott said. “I didn’t think I was ever going to win one so it is just nice.”
Ethan Scott’s day did not start well with a double-bogey on No. 1, but he quickly bounced back to earn the win.
“It’s just thinking about what you did wrong and how to fix it, and then pushing it aside in your mind and just thinking about the shot you are going to hit,” Ethan Scott said.
Cailyn Auffert and Colin Hoffmann each finished second in their divisions as well. Auffert shot 100 on Monday to take second behind East Atchison’s Alex Barnett, who edged her out for the Junior Tour Championship thanks to the win.
Auffert now has a week before she and her Spoofhound teammates begin practice for the fall season on Monday.