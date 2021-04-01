ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It didn’t take Maryville skipper Hans Plackemeier long to pin-point the difference in Thursday night’s 10-4 loss to Lafayette compared to the season’s first two victories.
“We need to hit more,” Plackemeier said. “That is it.”
After putting up nine runs in a win over Benton and 20 runs in a win over South Harrison, the Spoofhound bats were held to just one hit on Thursday night as Lafayette’s Jayden Little was dealing on the mound.
Little pitched six innings and allowed just one hit with no earned runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.
The lone hit for Maryville (2-1; 0-1 MEC) came from the first batter of the second inning. Senior first baseman Dylan White singled to right field.
White went to second on a passed ball, reached third on an error and scored on a groundout by junior Connor Drake to give Maryville a 1-0 lead.
The game’s next 10 runs belonged to the Irish (6-1). They broke out in the bottom of the third inning with three unearned runs.
Maryville starting pitcher Cooper Loe struck out the inning’s first batter, but a walk and double set up a jam which was made worse by an error which allowed Lafayette to get on the board. A double steal plated Lafayette’s second run. The Irish added another on a single by senior Dayne Koch.
Lafayette manufactured a fourth run in the bottom of the third with a leadoff single by Little followed by a passed ball and sacrifice bunt which allowed a run to score on a ground out.
The Irish knocked Loe out of the game in the fourth with a 5-run inning. The inning included a walk, hit-by-pitch and another costly error. Loe finished his day with 3 2/3 innings pitched, six hits allowed, five earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts.
“He battled and he did his job,” Plackemeier said. “(We) had a couple errors (behind him). We were getting squeezed a little — can’t make that as an excuse. But he battled.”
Senior Trey Houchin came in for Loe and finished the inning. Houchin pitched well in relief as he threw 2 1/3 innings with just one hit allowed and no earned runs.
“He always brings it no matter what,” Plackemeier said of Houchin. “Keeps the ball low.”
The only run Lafayette scored against Houchin came to leadoff the sixth inning as future Oklahoma Sooner Brayden Luikhart hit a ball to left field which was dropped and then came around to score on the plays second error as Maryville attempted to throw him out at third and the throw sailed.
Luikhart’s dash around the bases made the score 10-1.
The Hounds got three runs in the seventh inning against the Irish bullpen, but Cade King was able to stop the bleeding and finish the game.
Maryville now prepares for the Plattsburg Triangular this Saturday. The Hounds will play Maysville at noon before playing Plattsburg at 2 p.m.
“We will hit practice hard tomorrow and be ready for Saturday,” Plackemeier said.