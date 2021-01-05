LATHROP, Mo. — Maryville's half-court offense wasn't on point after a long break in the opening minutes of their first game of 2021 in Lathrop.
The Spoofhounds (4-2) didn't score for the first four and a half minutes of game time, but found their rhythm quickly in a 65-34 victory which finished with a running clock.
“We still are not executing on offense very well,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “I know we got 60-something points, but it might have been a night where we should have had more.”
Maryville was able to get itself going by making all of the hustle plays in Lathrop. Senior Trey Houchin said developing that mindset was a big emphasis over the holiday break.
“Coach told us during break that we need to push it more in transition and that is what we did more today,” Houchin said. “We need to keep doing that as the year goes by.”
Post players Marc Gustafson and Keaton Stone were a big part of finding easy points with their assault of the offensive glass. The duo combined for the Hounds first three points of the game.
“I think we came into this game thinking we were going to blow them out and it was going to be really easy, but we realized that maybe they were a little more challenging than we had thought,” Stone said. “We started hitting shots and driving better, and it all just worked out.”
Lathrop took a 8-3 lead on a 3-pointer by senior Nathan Fine, but the Spoofhounds took their first lead of the game moments later with back-to-back 3-pointers from Houchin and Caden Stoecklein.
Gustafson made the lead 11-8 with a offensive putback. Houchin beat the first-quarter buzzer with a deep 3-pointer.
“When Trey is hitting those shots, you really got to get out and guard him,” Stone said. “It opens up the short corner, the mid post — it just opens up the whole floor and helps us bigs get more space.”
The Mules cut the lead to 14-10 with the first basket of the second quarter, but continued to have no answer for the Hounds' inside. Gustafson grabbed another putback and was fouled while scoring. He missed the free throw, but Caleb Kreizinger grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back in for a 4-point trip.
“Caleb helped us out a lot today with offensive boards and putbacks,” Stone said. “But me and Marc, just every time the ball goes up, we get under the rim and hope that we can get the ball.”
Another Kreizinger putback answered a Lathrop bucket. With the Mules unable to defend the interior, Caden Stoecklein and Houchin quickly found things opening up for themselves on the outside. A pair of Stoecklein 3-pointers put Maryville up 27-14 at halftime.
The third quarter was all about the transition game with Caden Stoecklein consistently looking up-court to find his big guys out-running the Lathrop defense for easy scores. Stone's run-out put the Spoofhounds up 32-16 and moments later Stoecklein found Gustafson for two more and a 38-19 lead.
“I think the guys, as the season goes on, are realizing that 'Hey, if I run down the floor quickly, I may get easy points,' so hopefully, they keep doing that,” Matt Stoecklein said.
The Mules cut the lead to 44-30 early in the fourth quarter, but Maryville put the game away on an 11-0 run which included points from four different players.
Caden Stoecklein and Houchin led the team in scoring with 15 points each. Stoecklein had three 3-pointers and Houchin hit five from beyond the arc.
“He is shooting good shots that are open shots,” Matt Stoecklein said of Houchin. “He is not trying to force his shots. He passes up some shots and it comes back to him with an even better shot. That is why he is shooting over 40 percent, and that has been huge for us.”
Stone and Gustafson each found their way to double figures as Stone had 11 and Gustafson had 10. Kreizinger finished with seven, Derek Quinlin had three, and Brady Farnan, Drew Burns and Spencer Willnerd each had two.
The Spoofhounds will return to MEC action on Thursday with a big road game at Lafayette.