ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Trey Houchin admitted that he was tired before he even took the mound on Tuesday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
The senior said that as he was running off the field after the ninth inning in a tie game with Bishop LeBlond. For the Spoofhound seniors, of which five are starters, Tuesday’s game came right in the middle of their finals and last days as students at Maryville.
“It is one of those where it is fun, but at the same time very exhausting for all of us players,” Houchin said. “Seniors, we are doing finals today and tomorrow, so we are all kind of drained. … We came out with the win, that is all that matters.”
An inning and a half after Houchin’s announcement, he was called on to pitch. The tiredness didn’t go away, but that didn’t stop him from doing what coach Hans Plackemeier asked of him — put a pair of zeros on the scoreboard.
That was enough for the Spoofhounds to take a 5-4 win in 12 innings back to Maryville (14-8).
Houchin came into the game after sophomore Cooper Loe pitched 7 1/3 brilliant innings. Loe came in in the third inning and allowed just one run with two hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.
“It is just a battle going back and forth,” Loe said. “You are just trying to put up some runs and get some good hits. And then you have to make big plays whenever their runners get on. Yeah, it is a long game, but you just have to keep battling. Whichever team can battle the longest is going to come out on top."
The lone run that Loe gave up was in the fourth inning when he was called for a pair of balks on back-to-back pitches with two outs.
The calls allowed Bishop LeBlond to take a 4-1 lead after four innings, but Loe proved he was in it for the long haul with six-straight scoreless innings after the balks. That allowed the offense a chance to get the team back into the game.
“He did great,” Plackemeier said. “Exactly what we thought he would do — came in and shut them down.”
In the fifth inning, the bottom of the order answered the call with a double by Dylan White and an infield single by Brady Farnan with one out. Kade Wilmes drove in White on a groundout to pull Maryville within 4-2.
The rally continued in the sixth inning. Loe led off with a single and stole second. Connor Weiss bunted and the ball was bobbled by the pitcher.
Weiss reached on the error, but Loe assumed Chris Guldan was throwing to first and slipped while rounding third. Guldan wheeled and threw to third for the out on Loe.
That did not kill the rally though. Connor Drake followed with a single, and after a passed ball, Houchin drove home a run on a groundout.
Adam Patton hit the ball squarely and it got away from the third baseman to score Drake and tie the game at 4-4.
Each team had chances to win the game early on in extra innings. LeBlond loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth against Loe, but the sophomore struck out No. 2 hitter Alex Libel and then got third-place hitter Guldan to ground out to Patton at third.
“When you get runners on, you just have to stay calm and make big plays,” Loe said.
Houchin led the top of the ninth off with a double. Patton then walked, and both advanced on a wild pitch. But LeBlond was able to get out of the inning with a strikeout, popped up bunt and groundout.
The bottom of the ninth inning was capped by the highlight play of the game with Farnan diving to catch a ball in right field and give Loe a 1-2-3 frame.
“We really like the speed of our outfield,” Plackemeier said. “And as you can see in that game, they save a lot of runs."
Loe finished his appearance with eight-straight outs, but Houchin was met with chaos when he stepped on the mound in the 11th.
The first batter of the inning singled and then it appeared as though Houchin made a great defensive play to catch a liner hit right back at him. Houchin went to the ground to make the catch. The runner had stolen second and was on his way to third. Houchin spun to throw to second for the potential double play, but the ball came out of his glove as he reached to throw it.
The umpires ruled that Houchin never caught the ball, and gave him an error and LeBlond runners on first and second with no outs. Houchin responded to the adversity and drew a double-play from the next batter and got out of the inning with a strikeout.
“Whenever you have a couple base runners and you have zero outs, the main thing you are trying to do is to get some strikeouts, but you are also trying to get ground balls and dial up some double plays.”
Maryville finally got back on the scoreboard in the top of the 12th. With two outs, Caleb Kreizinger used his speed to create his own chaos.
Kreizinger beat out an infield single with the throw being off-line. He then stole second and came around to score on a grounder by Loe to shortstop that resulted in another wild throw and an error.
Houchin found himself in a jam once more in the bottom of the 12th. A lead-off double and a walk had two on with no outs again. But Houchin was ready to get home and start preparing for Wednesday’s finals. He struck out the next three LeBlond batters to end the game.
“You can count on him to do anything you need, and he will be there for you,” Plackemeier said of Houchin.
Maryville now goes into next week’s district tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 seed Savannah on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., back at Phil Welch Stadium.
“I’m excited,” Houchin said. “This is my first year in high school that we have come into districts with a winning record. … I’m just excited for my team to see what we can do in districts.”