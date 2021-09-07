CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Spoofhound soccer has had a great start to the season winning its Midland Empire Conference opener, winning over perennial power Barstow and tying another top team in Sacred Heart, but Monday was another kind of test.
Maryville had to go on the road to Chillicothe and face another of the MEC’s top contenders. The Spoofhounds (3-0-1; 2-0 MEC) passed the test by rallying from a goal down to beat the Hornets, 3-1.
“We had a lot of nerves in the first half,” Maryville sophomore Kason Teale said. “We really settled in during the second half and really played our soccer that we’ve learned throughout the summer and the coaches taught us. We really settled in and played some good soccer.”
The last few seasons’ matchups with the Hornets have been stellar with Maryville breaking Chillicothe’s 2-game winning streak in the series last year. The Hornets had the Hounds well scouted and packed the defensive side of the field.
The defensive style worked in the first half and the match was scoreless at intermission. Maryville dominated possession, but Chillicothe was able to get good chances on their counter-attacks.
Maryville’s defense proved up to the challenge of Chillicothe’s speed on the counters. Senior Tegan Haer and sophomore Boyd Gallaher keyed that defense from their center-back spots.
“What we like to focus on with our defensive line, when we do get those times when they send the long balls, is communication in the back between me and Boyd,” Haer said. “One of us attacks the ball and the other one drops in and the outsides drop in. So the key is to stay compact, so that one long ball doesn’t turn into an easy cross or easy through-ball on the ground.”
When anything did get through, sophomore Jaxson Staples was able to clean it up from the keeper spot where he was aggressive coming out to play balls before Chillicothe could create better opportunities.
Chillicothe did break through eight minutes into the second half when senior Drake Cosgrove was able to open up the scoring.
“That first goal was just a wake-up call,” Maryville senior Andrew Cronk said. “After that, we just got our stuff together and played a lot better.”
For Maryville, the Hornets’ goal seemed to trigger the Hounds’ own offense.
“It was just a really good rally for the team,” Haer said. “It brought a lot more energy because we were kind of sleeping on the field a bit to start and that is how they got their easy goal in. It woke us up then we got the goal and it got us going.”
Cronk had a long cross which found senior James DiStefano cutting in front of the goal just two minutes later, and DiStefano got just enough of it to put it into the net. Chillicothe senior keeper Jaxon Albertson attempted to stop the shot and the two players collided after the ball arrived, but the ball bounded over the goal line as they fell to the turf.
“I was like 35 yards (out), and I saw James, and I made eye contact on the other side, and he just gave a little wave,” Cronk said. “I just hit it to him and he got it. It was just a good goal.”
The Hounds kept the pressure on and were rewarded with 15 minutes left as sophomore Kason Teale fired a perfectly-placed shot over a leading Albertson, who did all he could, but couldn’t stop Teale’s bullet just under the crossbar.
“It is all a team game, we are getting the ball to each other and getting each other open,” Teale said. “It is really a lot of fun when everyone is just going at each other.”
Teale had banged one off the crossbar earlier in the game which led to the transition opportunity for the Hornets and gave them that brief lead.
Teale wasn’t done as the Hounds’ lead forced the Hornets to be more aggressive and not just rely on counters. That gave the Spoofhound star a chance to find some more space and his teammates took advantage by playing him a through-ball less than 10 minutes later and Teale timed his run to perfection and found himself one-on-one with Albertson. That’s a spot no goalie wants to be in and Teale capitalized with the game-sealing goal.
“It is really nice after all game not really being able to get a lot of through-balls or even really space to get the ball,” Teale said. “It is really nice to just be able to get one where it is just the one-on-one with the keeper and I.”
Maryville will play in the Excelsior Springs Tournament the rest of this week.
“I’m excited about the win and excited to build off it,” Haer said.