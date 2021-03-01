MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds opened Class 4, District 16 tournament play with a 59-46 victory over Cameron on Monday night in the Hound Pound.
Although Monday’s game was never really in doubt, Maryville (14-7) realizes that it will have to be better if it is going to go to Benton and keep its season alive against a team that has beaten them twice.
“We go on big runs, but we just have to keep staying at it,” Maryville senior Trey Houchin said. “We can’t just lay back and just expect things to keep going well. You have to keep on putting the gas on the fire.”
The Hounds will need sophomore point guard Caden Stoecklein to keep the scoring rhythm he’s had lately to pull the upset. Against Cameron, Stoecklein was able to lead all scorers with 25 points and he started with the game’s first five points.
“He is finishing so well here these last five or six games,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said of his son. “His percentages are just — 70 percent from two and 50 percent from three. And it is because he is taking pretty good shots. He is going to the rim and not throwing it up — hoping it goes in. He is squaring his shoulders up and going up strong.”
Houchin, who hit a program-record 10 3-pointers against Cameron in their last meeting, connected on his first triple of the night moments later to give Maryville an 8-0 lead.
Cameron (9-17) finally got on the board with a basket, but sophomore Keaton Stone answered with a 3-pointer of his own.
“It’s better whenever everyone is doing something, not just one person,” Houchin said. “I feel like as a team we are better when everyone is doing something and not just a couple of us.”
The Dragons seemed to get a basket to end the first-quarter scoring, but Maryville quickly went the other way, and Caleb Kreizinger finished the opening eight minutes with a layup for a 13-4 lead.
Back-to-back baskets by Cameron sophomore Daylin Cruickshank got the Dragons to within 16-11, but Caden Stoecklein responded with his second 3-pointer of the game, and Stone and Marc Gustafson each scored at the rim to extend the lead to 23-11.
Caden Stoecklein finished the first half with a layup to beat the buzzer and push the margin to halftime margin to 28-16.
Poor free-throw shooting hurt the Hounds in the third quarter as they started just 1-of-6 from the charity stripe and Cameron whittled the lead down to 34-25. Maryville was 11-of-24 at the free-throw line on Monday.
Again, Caden Stoecklein had the response. After Kreizinger scored, Stoecklein had the next eight points in a 10-0 Spoofhound run which pushed the margin to 44-25 late in the third quarter.
“I feel really good right now,” Caden Stoecklein said. “The biggest thing for me is just confidence.”
The Spoofhounds got sloppy again and turnovers along with missed free throws allowed Cameron to crawl back into the game at 44-37.
“We get up big sometimes, and then we let teams back into the game, because we get lackadaisical on offense and defense,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We have to stay focused throughout.
This time, it was Gustafson who finally buried the Dragons, the senior scored the next four points including a pair of free throws. After Cameron sliced it to nine again, Maryville responded with an unconventional 3-point play as Caden Stoecklein made one from the foul line, missed the second, and Gustafson collected the put back.
Stone then finished a fast break with a dunk and Caden Stoecklein capped the 7-0 run with a bucket for a 55-39 lead.
In addition to Caden Stoecklein’s 25 points, Gustafson finished with 16, Stone had eight, Houchin had six and Kreizinger added four.
Cameron was led by Cruickshank with 12 points and TJ Best with 11.
Maryville now gets its shot at a rematch with Benton on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Springer Gymnasium in St. Joseph.
“If we want to beat Benton we just have to play really good defense,” Houchin said. “They are a very good scoring team. … We are out for revenge, we really want to beat them.”