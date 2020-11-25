MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville hasn’t had many chances to play under the home lights of the Hound Pound this season, but with the biggest game of the season coming on Saturday afternoon, the Spoofhounds will be back in the venue where they have won 71 of their last 72 games.
“It’ll bring tears to your eyes,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “These kids have earned the right to be a part of history. There has never been a home game in the Hound Pound on Thanksgiving weekend.”
It will be just the fifth game that Maryville has played at home since last season ended with a 28-27 home loss to Lathrop in the district final.
Now with a third trip in the last five years to the state championship game on the line — fifth in nine years and seventh in 11 years — the Spoofhounds draw an opponent who’s style mirrors their own in many ways.
“They are big, strong and they run the football a lot,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said.
“It’s one of those weeks, bring your lunchpail-type game. If you were to watch a Marvel comic movie, this would be kind of like Thor versus Hulk, and I don’t know which one we are, but if you watch those guys slug it out, that is what this game could be.”
Cassville (10-2) runs the ball nearly ten times as often as they throw it, and they have the bell-cow backs to make that philosophy work.
“To get the opportunity to travel to Maryville and play a really, really good, well-coached football team that is tradition rich, it is an honor to get to come up there and play,” Cassville coach Lance Parnell said. “We are super excited to make our second trip to the semifinals in two years.
“We had to replace a ton of starters from a year ago and we have taken some time to grow as a football team, but I think we’ve gotten better and better as the year has gone on.”
Jericho Farris is the team’s top rusher with 221 carries this season for 1,592 yards and 21 touchdowns. Farris stepped into the role vacated by 2019 Second Team All-State running back Preddy Bowen.
“Jericho has just kind of waited his turn until he got his opportunity this year, and he has seized it,” Parnell said. “The kid has nice speed, but big thing is that he has become more of a physical runner and unselfish. … He is pretty special. We like him.”
The Wildcats also had an All-State quarterback to replace with third-team selection Devin Bates having graduated, but Hayden Sink has stepped into that role and flourished. Sink has run for 515 yards this season and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 628 yards and six touchdowns.
“He runs our option attack really well,” Parnell said. “He does a good job reading the option game and has gotten better and better as the year has gone on. He is just a big, physical runner for us. He likes to get his shoulder pads down and make good physical runs.”
While Sink and Farris have been the constants this season, Zach Coenen’s return to the offense after missing the first three games with injury last year has added a third head to the team’s rushing monster.
An All-State First Team linebacker last season, Coenen has 88 carries for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
“It is a similar story to Maryville,” Parnell said. “Maryville has three very talented running backs, and all three of them can hurt you at any point in time. I think that we have that as well.”
On the occasions when Sink does pass the ball, Drake Reese is the team’s big-play target with just 10 catches, but 359 yards and four touchdowns. Reese was also a First Team All-State kicker last season and has made 32 of his 40 extra-point attempts this year.
“We don’t throw it a lot, but when we do, we have Drake out there who has done a good job catching the football,” Parnell said.
Maryville has touted its tough regular-season schedule as being one of the things that has led to playoff success, but Cassville has had a similar tough slate with their conference featuring several schools who are used to making deep runs including Class 2 semifinalist Lamar as well as Monett, Seneca, Mount Vernon and Aurora.
“They are awesome,” Webb said of Cassville. “They are a super balanced team. When you look at their conference and who we’ve had history with Seneca, Monett, Mount Vernon and now Cassville. Cassville is a very tradition-rich program from southwest Missouri. They are a dominant program.”