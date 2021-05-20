CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — For 54 minutes on Thursday night, everything seemed to be going perfectly for Chillicothe in its bid to upset District 8 top seed and the Class 2’s No. 8 team Maryville.
In the final 26 minutes, the Spoofhounds responded and responded fiercely with two goals for a 2-1 win and district championship.
“They were a little bit angry because we controlled the ball the whole first half and we were down,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said. “But I knew we would score eventually. And that is what I told them — keep doing what we are doing and we are going to get rewarded for it.”
The Hornets played back and made sure that they limited any free runs by the Spoofhounds. That strategy led to Maryville having nearly all the possession and nearly all of the shots in the first half. But it did not lead to any Spoofhound goals as Chillicothe keeper Allie Italiano shined behind her defense.
“We told each other to calm down,” Maryville junior Cleo Johnson said. “We were all so excited for this game. We knew it would be a good competition so we just told each other that we had to play our own game and do what we needed to do.”
Meanwhile, Chillicothe didn’t venture near Maryville’s goal often, but when the Hornets did, they capitalized. Off a corner kick, Sophie Luetticke put one in the back of the goal for a 1-0 lead with just under four minutes to play in the first half.
Maryville went to the halftime huddle down, but determined.
“I wouldn’t say confidence is the right word,” Maryville sophomore Kennedy Kurz described the halftime mood. “I would say stubborn. I had a lot of stubbornness. A loss — I was not going to lose. We were going to win.”
Junior Lauren Cullin has stepped into big shoes lately with senior Cassidy Spire returning from injury and had a tough assignment with Chillicothe all-time single-season scoring leader Lucy Reeter as the opposing forward, but the Spoofhound defense was able to keep Reeter contained.
“If it does get back, it is just a ‘who covers who’ game,” Cullin said. “If I miss the ball, Shanna (Ingram) has my back. If Shanna misses the ball, I’ve got Shanna’s back. The same with Blake (Springer) and Sam (Johnson). It really is like a family on the defensive line.”
Meanwhile the offense continued to create chance after chance, and with the 25:46 left on the clock, Kennedy Kurz got the equalizer.
The sophomore was able to create space with her quickness on Italiano right side and as the keeper scrambled to recover, Kurz put the ball back to her left and into the net.
“I didn’t even think,” Kurz said. “I just went. I saw it open and I guess it went in.”
Kurz’s goal coincided with the hardest rainfall of the night. With Maryville as the heavy favorite and being down at the half despite dominating the game, the Hounds could have taken the rain as a sign that it wouldn’t be their night, but instead, they embraced the adverse conditions.
“That is my favorite,” Johnson said. “I love that. The adrenaline — it wakes you up so much and it's just so fun.”
With the rain falling the Chillicothe student section became more vocal with their chants directed at specific Maryville players, but the Hounds overcame that as well.
Maryville forward Arianne Skidmore was one of the crowd’s favorites to heckle, but she was even harder on herself at halftime — thinking that she had a couple chances that she should have finished.
“I wasn’t doing the best,” Skidmore said. “I wasn’t there for my teammates because I couldn’t keep it on the ground. I think that is part of the reason why we weren’t doing so well in the first half. But then we just came out in the second half so much stronger and we just wanted it more in the end and we got what we deserved.”
With the district title in the balance and 11:42 left in the game, Skidmore did not miss her chance. The junior found herself one-on-one with Italiano and tucked the ball past her.
“I kind of just went for it with my left foot,” Skidmore said with a chuckle. “It went in, and it was just like the best feeling ever.”
Chillicothe tried to restart its offense late in the last 10 minutes, but the Spoofhound defense refused to give any ground. The Hounds continued to control the possession as the clock ran out on the district tournament.
“It was our game,” Cullin said. “They got a lucky goal on a corner that we didn’t quite get out. I think we were all pretty determined. We knew that if we kept taking our chances and taking our shots, that they were eventually going to go in. And once they did, we pretty much dominated from there.”
The championship was special for the Hounds as it is the first for first-year coach Jesus Gonzalez.
“I am, for sure, not going to forget it,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez inherited the program from long-time coach Dale Reuter, who was in attendance on Thursday to watch many of the girls he once coached win the program’s sixth-straight district title.
“It means a lot,” Cullin said. “Coach Dale is here. A lot of the girls who played Twisters played under Cleo Samudski and he is here. It means a lot to win this, not only for our own team, but for our community, the people who have supported us and our families.”
Now the program looks to go even further with the state quarterfinals set for Saturday, May 29. The Hounds will face Pleasant Hill. The time and place of the game has yet to be determined. The Chicks beat Maryville 2-1 on April 23 in Pleasant Hill.
“The key is going to be to keep doing what we know,” Gonzalez said. “We can not change what we are doing at this time. We just need to be focused in the back. That was our problem last time. They got two chances and two goals. We have to be concentrating on the defensive line and I think we can have a great game.”