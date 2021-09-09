MARYVILLE, Mo. — While Maryville has been regrouping the last couple weeks after losses to top-5 teams from higher classifications, Chillicothe (2-0) has been celebrating its perfect start to the season after wins over Marshall and Kirksville.
After a 3-8 season last year, Chillicothe promoted defensive coordinator Chad Smith to head coach. The longtime Hornet assistant football coach and head wrestling coach, has shifted the Hornet offense away from the flex-bone looks of the last few seasons and back to the power schemes that the program has been built on.
“Coach Smith has been there and they are playing very inspired football,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “They are 2-0, have two good wins and he has really got them believing in what they are doing.
“They are more of a power-run attack like they have been under Coach (Bob) Fairchild for all those years. He has got them believing. They are big and physical, and playing really well.”
Senior Damarcus Kelow found the most success in that style in the season-opening 27-8 win over Marshall. The Hornets pounded the ball in the running game with 45 carries and just five passes, the 215-pound fullback had 12 carries for 106 yards.
Six different players had at least 25 yards on the ground.
The Hornets threw the ball a little more last week in a 34-14 win over Kirksville. Senior quarterback Gage Leamer was 7-of-10 passing for 94 yards. Kirksville out-rushed Chillicothe, but three interceptions and a punt return for a touchdown by the Hornets were the story of the game.
Corbin Rodenberg was the workhorse for Chillicothe with 21 carries for 63 yards. Braxton Johnson was much more effective in yards-per-carry with 10 carries for 48 yards.
Limiting miscues will be a key for the Spoofhounds who have committed six turnovers through the first two games including five lost fumbles.
“We will also be focused on mental execution to not make the mistakes that we are making,” Webb said. “Football players don't intentionally want to make mistakes and hurt the team, but that is what we are doing. It's a spirited week of practice and where the focus will be on getting better and making improvements so we can go over and do the things needed to win a football game.”
The Spoofhounds did see strides from their running game on Friday in Harrisonville with Caden Stoecklein, Drew Spire, Adrian McGee and Macen Shurvington each finishing with over five yards per carry as the team's top four rushers.
Sophomore Delton Davis also flashed some potential to be a top weapon in the passing game with a 20-yard touchdown catch. He was open on a couple more near misses late in the game as well.
“We need to go out and win process football,” Webb said. “Focus on that and then we will start off MEC 1-0 before you know it.”
The Spoofhounds and Hornets highlight the first week of MEC play which also includes St. Pius X hosting Cameron and Benton hosting Lafayette. Savannah is out of conference with a home game against Kirksville.
“I'm looking forward to getting out on the field and seeing if we can improve from Week 2,” Webb said. “If we don't do that then we will lose again. We need to address the issues that we continually seem to not fix. We will go out and try to fix those issues and beat a good Chillicothe team.”