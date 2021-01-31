CAMERON, Mo. — From the moment that Trey Houchin stepped on the floor for warmups until Caleb Kreizinger was awarded the Ryan Beckett Hustle Award, the Spoofhounds toughness was on display in Saturday’s 49-43 victory over Smithville for the Cameron Tournament championship.
“The biggest thing is their effort and how hard they play,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said.
While the Maryville girls team used the 3-ball and and terrific shot-making to win the opener, the boys showed they were cable of gutting out a physical slugfest against a very talented Warrior ball club.
“This is the beginning of the end,” Kreizinger said. “We got it figured out. Our chemistry is down and we figured out how to handle pressure, and that is what won us that game today.”
That tone started with Houchin even suiting up. On Thursday, Stoecklein described Houchin’s ankle saying it ‘does not look good.’ That wasn’t going to stop Houchin from doing everything he could to help his team though.
“His ankle is not even close to 100 percent,” Stoecklein said. “… He was like, ‘Hey coach, I’m playing.’”
Houchin got the start and seemed to give his teammates energy immediately. The Spoofhounds held Smithville to just four points in the opening quarter, and Houchin hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left on the clock to give Maryville a 12-4 lead heading into the second quarter.
“He is pretty much the captain of the team,” Maryville sophomore Caden Stoecklein said. “Just his presence gives us more confidence.”
The Warriors immediately answered back with a 8-0 run to begin the second quarter and knot the game at 12-12. Houchin knocked down another 3-pointer though and Caden Stoecklein followed that with a basket to regain control. Maryville took a 19-16 lead into halftime.
Another Houchin 3-pointer capped a 8-0 Spoofhound run to begin the third quarter. After Smithville scored, Caden Stoecklein and Brady Farnan had consecutive scores to push the margin to 31-18.
Smithville scored again, but a Caden Stoecklein 3-pointer made the margin 34-20. The Warriors roared back to close the third quarter and finished on a 13-2 run to draw within 36-33 on a Nick Dakon buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“Three or four weeks ago, I think that would have cracked us and we would have lost that game,” Matt Stoecklein said. “They have grown so much."
Early in the fourth quarter with all the momentum in Smithville’s favor, Kreizinger would not allow his team to fold. The senior scored the first four points of the quarter to push the margin back to seven.
Smithville answered to pull within two, but Kreizinger pulled up on the elbow for a jumper and Smithville hit his elbow as he released the shot. The whistle blew as the ball flicked through the net. Kreizinger converted the free throw and Maryville had its momentum back.
“It felt good,” Kreizinger said. “The energy switched right there. I just heard the gym erupt.”
For his efforts throughout the tournament, Kreizinger was presented the Ryan Beckett Hustle Award. The honor is one that Cameron awards each tournament to honor the former Dragon.
“Four weeks ago when we played Benton for the first time, (Kreizinger) would have not asked to guard their best player, and now he is asking, ‘I want to play ’42’ from Glenwood, I want to play ’15’ from Smithville, I wan to guard whoever the other team’s best player is,’” Matt Stoecklein said.
From there, the Warriors were forced to foul Maryville as the Spoofhounds continued to get stops. Caden Stoecklein hit 5-consecutive free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Caden Stoecklein led all scorers with 21 points and Kreizinger added 13. Houchin had nine points, Marc Gustafson had four and Brady Farnan had two.
Both Spencer Willnerd and Farnan saw additional minutes on Saturday with starting forward Keaton Stone out with an ankle injury. Stone was on crutches but hopeful that he can come back before the season ends.
“They came in, and they did their role perfectly,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Losing Keaton hurts tremendously — especially these last two games, he has really started to get after it more. Losing him hurts, but Brady plays great defense … and Spencer Willnerd is such an energy player and he gets lots of rebounds.”
Smithville was led by Rhett Foster with 12 points, but Kreizinger guarded Warrior star Ryker Edwards and held him to six.
The Spoofhounds will look to keep building momentum on Thursday when they return to the Hound Pound to host Penney.
“I totally think this game is a turning point,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We were climbing against Glenwood and Center. In Savannah, we had a bad game, but in this tournament, we really hit the accelerator. We are just doing really well as a team and hopefully we don’t slow down.”