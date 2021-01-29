CAMERON, Mo. — Maryville entered Thursday night with a tall task against Class 6 Battle, the top seeds in the Cameron Tournament. The task got tougher as the Spoofhounds lost starters Keaton Stone and Trey Houchin to ankle injuries during the game.
None of that was able to stop the Spoofhounds (8-5) in the semifinals of the Cameron Tournament though as they picked up a 56-48 win over Battle (9-6).
“To finish that game out and win, those kids were so excited at the end of that game,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “That was a lot of fun.”
Before his third-quarter injury, Stone sparked the Spoofhound offense. The sophomore scored the first seven points of the game for the Hounds who erupted to a 13-2 lead.
Battle closed that margin to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Caden Stoecklein's second 3-pointer of the game got the lead back to double figures. After Houchin and Battle's Latrell James Lee traded 3-pointers, Maryville expanded the margin to 26-11 on consecutive buckets from Caden Stoecklein, Caleb Kreizinger and Marc Gustafson.
The Spoofhounds maintained the 15-point margin at 34-19 into halftime, but were dealt a blow as Houchin came out of the locker room in a t-shirt rather than his No. 5 jersey. That put the onus on senior Brady Farnan and junior Spencer Willnerd to share time without the team's most prolific long-range shooter.
“(Farnan) is relentless on defense,” Matt Stoecklein said. “If he falls down, he gets back up. That is just the kind of mentality he has. For him to be out there playing that hard, it helped us a ton.”
The splitting-time strategy shifted into neither Farnan nor Willnerd leaving the floor following Stone's ankle injury in the third quarter.
“They stepped up big,” Caden Stoecklein said.
The Spartans cut the lead to 38-31 with the first basket of the fourth quarter. The Battle press was giving the Hounds some problems without their top secondary ball-handler in Houchin, but the Hounds were able to turn to their interior game to lift the offense.
Gustafson dominated in the paint for Maryville all night, but was particularly strong to end the third quarter and begin the fourth answering Battle scores with buckets of his own. Gustafson scored 9-of-10 Spoofhound points from the middle of the third quarter through the midway point of the fourth.
“(Maryville assistant coach) Del Morley has always taught me how to get good position boxing out and that really helped so I could get a box out and put it right back up,” Gustafson said.
Battle's press became more and more desperate throughout the fourth quarter, trapping Caden Stoecklein and forcing someone else to handle it. Normally that would be Houchin, but with him sidelined, Kreizinger stepped up to help break the press alongside Farnan.
“We are trying trying to get Caleb to trust himself ball-handling a little bit more,” Matt Stoecklein said. “He likes it from the wing driving to the basket, but Caleb is a much better ball-handler than he gives himself credit for. Hopefully after tonight, he realizes that, 'Yes, I can take on that role.'”
Battle cut the lead to 48-43 with under two minutes to play on a 3-pointer by senior Tristan Meny, but the Spoofhounds were able to close the game out at the foul line.
Caden Stoecklein knocked down both on a 1-and-1 opportunity with 65 seconds left. Kreizinger repeated that feat twice at 52 seconds and 35 seconds. Caden Stoecklein provided the final margin with two more with nine seconds left. The Hounds finished 8-for-8 from the line in the final 65 seconds.
“If we don't (each) go 4-for-4, then it is a one or two point ballgame, and everything is different,” Matt Stoecklein said.
Caden Stoecklein and Gustafson each finished with 15 points while Kreizinger added 13. Stone had nine, and Houchin had three while Willnerd added one.
“Trey's ankle does not look good,” Matt Stoecklein said on the injuries. “I think Keaton may have just tweaked his, but I don't know for sure.”
Battle was paced by Meny's 14, Justin Goolsey's 12 and Lee's 10. Cacho Gianquinto added eight and Ethan Wiley had four.
Maryville will now face the winner of Friday's semifinal between Benton and Smithville in Saturday's final. The game will tip off at 2:30 p.m., following the girls' final featuring Maryville and Chillicothe.
“Hopefully, we just continue to grow and get better as a team,” Caden Stoecklein said.