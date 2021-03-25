Spoofhound tennis goes into the new season looking for its fifth-straight winning season. Maryville hasn’t lost more than four matches in a season since 2015.
The challenge going into this season has been different than any other season, but with practice time and places to practice limited, the Spoofhounds have still found a way to get better.
“I mostly just played one-on-one with some people,” Maryville senior Mitchell Meyers said. “I came out with Henry (Swink) a lot because he was really anxious to come out here, as well as was I.”
Meyers credits being a student manager with the girls team this fall in getting him more court time as well. The senior would play Spoofhound No. 1 girls player Arianne Skidmore to give her a challenge in practice.
Despite those practice matches being designed to help Skidmore, just being on the court helped Meyers develop.
“Tennis is my main sport, I don’t really play any other sports,” Meyers said. “On my offseason of fall, I was helping them which was helping my game as well. That wasn’t the sole purpose — I really just enjoy teaching and playing the sport so I was happy to be able to play it every day.”
The other Spoofhound coming back with varsity experience is senior Matt Goodridge. Goodridge played as the team’s No. 6 singles player as a sophomore, but now will clearly see his role grow as a senior.
“After last year, I think we were like two weeks in whenever they cancelled,” Goodridge said. “Man, everyone was hurt after that one, but it is great to be back out here.”
Goodridge wasn’t able to get as much work in during the fall as a starting receiver and defensive back on the Spoofhound football team, but since football ended, he has been focused on getting ready for the tennis season.
“After football, after state, I got right into tennis and started working on my fundamentals again — back to the basics,” Goodridge said.
Aside from Meyers and Goodridge, the Spoofhounds won’t have a lot of experience in the lineup, but coach Nicole McGinness has been happy with the way that the youngsters on the team have looked in practice.
“Carson Kempf, James DiStefano and Henry Swink were all set to play varsity last season,” McGinness said.
One of those impressive young players is freshman Kason Teale, who was a standout for the Spoofhound tennis team this fall.
The Spoofhounds are scheduled to have their home opener on Tuesday when they host Cameron.
“There are a lot of people improving like Henry (Swink), Carson (Kempf) and James (DiStefano),” Goodridge said. “It will be a good year for us.”