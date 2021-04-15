MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trey Houchin goes into every start confident, but even the Spoofhound senior didn’t expect to throw the type of game that he did in Thursday’s 10-0 victory over the Cameron Dragons in six innings.
“As I came into the game, my goal was to shut them out,” Houchin said. “I didn’t really care about a no-hitter, perfect game and all that.”
Houchin turned in the best outing of his career as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with just one hit and one walk allowed. Only six balls were put into play all night as Houchin finished with 11 strikeouts.
“From center field, those balls were looking pretty dirty,” Maryville center fielder Connor Weiss said. “Those curves were dropping — it felt like three feet. Everything was on for him today and for the team. We just came together and played a good game.”
The dominance was immediate as Houchin struck out two in a 1-2-3 first inning including Cameron standout Ty Campbell to end the inning. Houchin struck out the Dragons’ star player all three times he faced him.
“I just came in with a killer mentality, wanting to shut them out,” Houchin said.
Run support was also immediate for Houchin. Kade Wilmes and Adam Patton led off with back-to-back walks in the bottom of the first before sophomore Cooper Loe sent a sharply-hit ball to third which got through Dragon third baseman Cam Hedgpeth and scored Wilmes.
Senior Dylan White knocked in Patton to give the Hounds a 2-0 lead after one inning. That proved to be all Houchin needed.
Houchin worked around hitting the first batter of the second inning and struck out Hedgpeth, the state heavyweight wrestling champion, to end the inning. Houchin retired 12-straight batters from the second inning through the fifth.
“The curveball was really working for me,” Houchin said. “I had them kind of guessing some pitches. Working the count and throwing the curveball towards the beginning of the count kind of threw them off. Then throwing the fastball right by them. (Assistant coach Adam) Switzer had a good plan coming in. He calls all the pitches and he called a very good game.”
The Hounds (6-4) manufactured another run in the third inning with Patton drawing another walk and coming around the bases on a wild pitch, steal and error for the 3-0 lead.
The Spoofhounds blew the game open in the home half of the fifth inning with singles by Loe and Weiss sandwiching a walk by White to start the inning. The Spoofhounds put up five runs in the inning to build the margin to 8-0.
The dugout had also realized what Houchin was nearing with no hits and no walks allowed through five innings. The unwritten rule is to not mention any a no-hitter for fear of jinxing it, but after the fifth inning, sophomore Blake Katen had what the Hounds have taken to referring to as a ‘helmet’ moment.
Katen told Houchin that he could throw a no-hitter. The fact was not a mystery to Houchin or the rest of the dugout and they teased Katen for saying the words out loud.
“We are over here in the fifth inning and of course, everybody has it in their minds, but Blake Katen is the only one that decided to say, ‘Oh, no-hitter,’” Houchin said with a laugh. “He kind of jinxed me. No, I’m just playing. It is all love around here.”
On the first pitch of the sixth inning, Cameron No. 8 hitter Zach Christian singled up the middle to end the no-hit bid.
Katen did have to wear the old football helmet that the Hounds hand out for mental mistakes, but as Houchin said, the Hounds had fun with it. Katen apologized to Houchin after the game, and the senior just laughed it off.
Houchin also allowed his first walk in the frame, but a defensive gem at third base by Loe along with Houchin’s third strikeout of Campbell ended the threat.
“He was just pounding the zone, keeping the ball low and his breaking ball was working very well,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier.
The Hounds put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning with Weiss driving in Katen and Loe with no outs to run-rule the Dragons.
Weiss led the bats with two hits and three runs batted in. Brady Farnan, Katen, Houchin and Loe also had hits for Maryville.
“It is just that mentality to go up the middle every time that we can,” Weiss said. “Our approach at the plate just needs to stay the same no matter who is pitching. If it is a fast pitcher, we are going up the middle. If it is a slow pitcher, we are going to go up the middle. Everything has got to be the same every at bat.”
The Hound defense wasn’t called on much thanks to Houchin’s 11 strikeouts, but the team has settled into an every-game alignment and was errorless on Thursday.
Part of the defense includes an outfield of three seniors with Caleb Kreizinger, Weiss and Farnan.
“I think we have the best outfield in the state right now,” Weiss said. “We are pretty fast.”
Maryville will look for more wins as they go into the Pony Express Tournament next week in St. Joseph. The Hounds open the tournament on Monday at 6:30 p.m., against Lafayette.