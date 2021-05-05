CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Brooklyn Holtman didn’t know what to expect after a week off due to a hamstring injury.
The Maryville junior didn’t show any sign of rust by winning her four individual events and helping the Spoofhounds place third at the Midland Empire Conference championship on Tuesday at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium.
Holtman swept the sprint events – the 100, 200 and 400 – and also added a title in the high jump.
“It feels really good,” Holtman said of winning all four of her events. “I came here so nervous. I had a hamstring tendon injury and I was nervous I wasn’t going to be able to run at my full potential, but I felt really good.”
She opened by winning the high jump by clearing 1.52 meters and then won the 100-meter dash in 12.31 seconds – holding off Cameron’s Avery McVickers.
The two would meet in the 200-meter dash and Holtman won – 25.93 to 26.52.
“McVickers is definitely my biggest competition,” Holtman said. “I love it. I love the competition and it gives me something to work for.”
Between those two events she claimed the championship in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.00 – a second victory ahead of Cameron’s Natalie Garr – who later won the 800.
“I don’t want to be done, I want to keep getting PR’s and seeing progress," Holtman said. "It feels good even after I sat out a week; I can still come back and do it. I was really nervous, I was more nervous I would pull something than do bad. It turned out perfect. It was more than I could’ve wanted.”
Maryville got two more champions in the event in Ilse Flores and Ashlyn Alexander.
Flores, a senior, won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.28 seconds – just ahead of teammate Ella Schulte. Flores added a third-place finish in the pole vault after losing a tiebreaker for second and was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Ashlyn Alexander won the discus for Maryville with a throw of 34.98 meters and was eighth in the javelin.
The Spoofhounds used depth to help rack up their 105 points – which was behind Chillicothe’s 112 and Cameron’s 135.
In the pole vault, Lillian Hansen took fourth behind Flores. Sloane McAdams took fifth and Shaylyn Horn was eighth in the long jump.
Grace Ozanne took second in the triple jump and was sixth in the 400-meter dash. Gracie Wenger took fifth in the shot put.
Maryville had only three relay teams but it placed now lower than fourth.
The 4x200-meter team of Payton McGinness, Horn, Bryna Grow and Jillian Bagley placed third in 1:58.38. The 4x100-meter was also third, with McAdams, Schulte, McGinness and Bagley finishing in 55.10 seconds.
The Spoofhounds placed fourth in the 4x400 with Hanse, Ozanne, Bagley and Flores making up the team that ran 4:44.16.
This year’s meet was a little different than past years – well there wasn’t a meet in 2020 – but in years before that the MEC meet was often followed by Maryville's home meet.
A conflict pushed the MEC back a week and now the Spoofhounds will have the Lafayette Invitational on Thursday. The regular season will then conclude on May 11 at the Benton Invitational – the final tuneup before districts on May 15.
“Not sure how it will feel and how tired we will be,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “We usually have our home meet after the conference and we run light with it being senior night. Lafayette in the past was more important because it was right before the MEC. We will still try to go out and race; the next two meets are important.”