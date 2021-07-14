SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Maryville 10-year old Colin Hoffmann has played a lot of golf whether it’s been in Maryville or in events such as the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour, but on Tuesday and Wednesday, he got a tough challenge playing against the best in the state in the Missouri Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship in Smithville.
Golfers in Hoffmann’s 10- and 11-year old age division played nine holes on Tuesday and nine more on Wednesday.
Hoffmann improved over the course of the two days and shot a 54 on Tuesday before carding a 50 on Wednesday.
He finished fourth in his age group, one shot out of third and nine strokes behind champion Isaac Herbert of Grain Valley.
Jefferson City’s Hunter Hovis was second, Chillicothe’s Jameson Marshall was third and Chillicothe’s AJ Warren took fifth.