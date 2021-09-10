ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Thursday night’s 10-0 score in a loss to Lafayette is certainly not what Spoofhound coach Chandra DeMott wanted for the team’s road trip to St. Joseph, but the score only told part of the story for the Maryville coach.
The Hounds (1-4) started four freshmen in the game and played without junior catcher Miquela Giesken, who is the team’s vocal leader. DeMott wanted to see hustle and effort from her young team even though the results didn’t end up the Spoofhounds’ way.
“We spent a lot of practice yesterday just talking about really giving it 110 (percent) and what that means,” DeMott said. “At one point I kind of half-jokingly, half-seriously said, ‘If you are coming towards the wall and you can get there, get there — the wall will fall.’ I think we quite literally saw that tonight. She took it to heart.”
There was no play that better exemplified that effort than in the bottom of the third inning. The Spoofhounds were already trailing 6-0 to the Irish and the bases were loaded with one out for Irish No. 2 hitter Makenzie Leake.
Leake got a hold of a pitch to dead center and the ball seemed out of the park off the bat, and would in fact be. But despite that and despite the score, freshman center fielder Brylie Henggeler was going to give it her all to haul in a catch if she could.
Henggeler tracked the ball over her shoulder and was about to meet it when she crashed through the temporary fence in center field. She and the panel of fencing ended up in a pile in the baseball outfield and the grand slam counted, but DeMott loved the effort from Henggeler.
“You watched one of my freshmen, who started out on the infield, playing outfield tonight and literally run through a fence to try and get to the ball,” DeMott said.
“… What more can you ask for as a coach? She literally ran through a wall for me.”
Leake’s big swing made the score 10-0 and that is where the game would end after five innings.
The recent run of games has been challenging for the Spoofhounds with Giesken sidelined and the hole behind the plate causing plenty of shuffling among the Spoofhound lineup. Clara Viau and Alyssa Cunningham divided the catcher’s duties on Thursday.
“My other two girls have stepped up, but that is just not where they thought they’d play a lot this season, so they have done what they can,” DeMott said. “… More than anything, we are really missing how much of a voice she is. Miquela Giesken just has a large presence on our field and on our team, so missing that ever-present chatter, that voice, it hurts us.”
The rest of the lineup was equally shuffled as DeMott attempted to find her best defensive nine. Freshman Emma Sprague was one example, starting at third base, pitching, then playing first base. Senior Alonna Cross played first base, left field and center field.
“At one point, the umpire said, ‘Are you just doing this for kicks and giggles, or what is going on here?’” DeMott said. “These girls have kind of gotten used to — and it is a hard thing to get used to — what we’ve been calling the icky shuffle. That is to keep them on their toes and keep mixing up positions so we can get some kind of rhythm because we are just trying to find something that works. So when it doesn’t work, we switch.
“Maybe that’s the right thing, maybe that’s the wrong thing. I don’t really know, but that is our option right now. In terms of just being as flexible as possible, these girls have stepped up big.”
At the plate, Maggie Graham, Abby Swink and Sprague picked up hits.
The Hounds will travel to Savannah on Tuesday for another MEC contest.