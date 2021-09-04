HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Matt Webb’s Maryville Spoofhounds are not ones for moral victories.
For the second-straight week, the Hounds (0-2) traveled two hours for a football game against a top-5 team in a higher classification than themselves. After Class 3 No. 1 Blair Oaks handed Maryville a 40-6 loss last week, the Spoofhounds held a halftime lead at Class 4 No. 5 Harrisonville (2-0) on Friday, but they couldn’t hang on and were dealt a 28-20 loss.
Webb made it clear after the game that just playing tight with a team — even one of Harrisonville’s caliber — is not the standard for the Spoofhound program.
“Poor mental execution keeps killing us every week,” Webb said. “We have to get better at it.”
Shortly after Webb’s postgame speech to the team, senior captain Drew Spire spoke on the team’s resolve to improve before Midland Empire Conference play opens next Friday in Chillicothe.
“Our mental toughness is the biggest thing,” Spire said. “Getting tired and not making blocks, or on defense, getting tired and not making tackles. We need to get mentally tougher and follow what our coaches say and our technique and trust them.
“… We are going to get ourself fixed by next week, I can promise you that. I promise you, our coaches are going to get (us) fixed. And we are going to start listening to them, do what they tell us, have good technique, and we are going to walk out with a win.”
The Spoofhounds had an opportunity to build a big lead on Harrisonville in the first half, but turnovers doomed their first two drives.
On the eighth play of the opening drive — the first seven being runs to get the team on the edge of the red zone — a fumbled snap brought the drive to a screeching halt.
The defense held and Tyler Siemer stuffed Wildcat quarterback Nate Reynolds on fourth down to get the Spoofhounds the ball back. On the first passing play of the game for either team, Harrisonville forced an intentional grounding.
On the second pass play of the game, Harrisonville’s Espen Glenn intercepted a third-and-19 pass by Connor Drake.
“That is not good in the first quarter,” Webb said. “That is a team that didn’t get better Week One to Week Two, and that is on me. We can’t do that. Good teams don’t beat themselves and we beat ourselves again.”
The teams then traded lengthy drives and fourth-down stops, but on the next Wildcat drive, a botched snap on a punt attempt gave Maryville the ball on the Harrisonville 32. Caden Stoecklein and Spire combined to account for all 32 yards into the end zone with a 2-yard fourth down run by Spire providing the first points of the night.
Harrisonville marched down the field on the next drive with freshman Nate Reynolds running for 52 yards to get the team into the red zone. Senior Jace Reynolds capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown. The Wildcats failed to convert the 2-point try and Maryville held a 7-6 lead.
The Wildcats have been powered by back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing seasons by Jace Reynolds and haven’t had much of a passing game. The passing game was still a non-factor on Friday, but the addition of the younger Reynolds gives defenses more to think about when facing the Wildcats.
“Before they had a quarterback back there and we knew it was going to Jace,” Spire said. “Now they have both of them back there, and they are both really good athletes, they run hard, and they’re hard to tackle. Now that they have both of them, they can go whichever way they want to.”
Maryville answered on the ensuing drive with Drake’s best work of the young season. He scrambled for 18 yards then completed back-to-back tosses including a 20-yard touchdown to sophomore Delton Davis.
“That is a younger (player) stepping up and making a big-kid play,” Stoecklein said of Davis. “We just need that more throughout the team for people to step up and make plays for us to win.”
It is Davis’ first touchdown as a varsity player. The score put Maryville up 14-6 at halftime.
Harrisonville immediately tied the game after the intermission.
Jace Reynolds powered in for a 9-yard touchdown and after a 2-point run, the score was knotted at 14-14.
“We just have to get better at tackling, swarming to the ball, wrapping up and making the tackle,” Stoecklein said.
Maryville punter Tyler Siemer had a near perfect punt on the next drive to pin the Wildcats on their own five. The Reynolds boys had found their groove though and Nate Reynolds gave Harrisonville its first lead with an 88-yard touchdown with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
“They got a 1-2 punch,” Webb said. “Both of them are really good. They are good players. We didn’t tackle well and they are really good athletes.”
After a Spoofhound 3-and-out, Harrisonville was on the verge of going 3-and-out themselves, but the punt was muffed and Harrisonville jumped on the loose ball.
The officials gathered as it appeared that the returner had been contacted before the ball arrived. The officials broke their conferences and pointed that it was Maryville ball, but then pointed the other way — apparently inadvertently pointing the wrong way.
One of the officials told the Forum that the ruling was that the defender did not interfere with the returner and said the officials did not see a foul committed. He said that the defender was not blocked into the returner, but simply that there was no foul.
Harrisonville took advantage of the ruling, and three plays later, Jace Reynolds had his third touchdown of the night, and Harrisonville had a 28-14 lead.
“We fell apart,” Stoecklein said. “We weren’t listening very well. We got tired and that played a role for us. We just have to get tougher, and in order to win, we have to score the football.”
Maryville fought back with Adrian McGee scoring on a 38-yard run after Stoecklein began the drive with two 10-yard runs. The score brought Maryville to within 28-20 with just under nine minutes to play, but those were the final points of the night.
“He runs so hard,” Sgoecklein said of McGee. “He does his job well.”
Maryville had two more drives, but went 3-and-out then saw a Hail Mary attempt fall incomplete.
The Hounds open MEC play next week with a road trip to face an undefeated Chillicothe team with wins over Marshall and Kirksville.
“Win one at a time,” Webb said. “All we are going to worry about is Chillicothe.”