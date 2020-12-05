JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds have looked across the field and seen plenty of talented opponents over the years during deep playoff runs. Blair Oaks sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair may be among the best though.
Hair led his Falcons to a 61-40 victory in Saturday’s Class 3 Show-Me Bowl in Jefferson City. The Falcons put up 40 first-half points and scored touchdowns on all six first-half possessions.
Hair finished with 241 yards rushing and six touchdowns while throwing for 227 yards and a touchdown.
“Man, Dylan is electric, we all know that,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “He is going to do nothing but continue to be a force in the upcoming future years. He just got his driver’s license a couple weeks ago.”
The Spoofhounds set the pace early after receiving the opening kickoff and capping a 62-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Connor Drake to Matt Goodridge.
The Spoofhound defense forced a fourth down on the ensuing possession but Hair wiggled out of a sack, reversed field and found Jake Closser for a 25-yard gain.
“Him being able to scramble and miss those sacks that we need to hit, it was tough because guys were getting open and we weren’t sticking with our coverages,” Maryville senior Connor Weiss said.
Hair capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Drake led his team back down the field though and hit Caleb Kreizinger for a 25-yard gain before sneaking the ball in for a touchdown.
Hair came right back with a 26-yard touchdown, but Weiss returned the kickoff to the Falcon 29. Maryville was stymied there though and turned the ball over on downs.
“Getting that first stop was ginormous,” LePage said.
Hair’s third touchdown of the night was a 13-yard run to give Blair Oaks its first lead at 19-14 with 9:10 left in the second quarter.
“It was just one of those games where the offense got rolling and it got rolling good,” LePage said.
After another fourth-down stop, Hair went to the pass and found Jayden Purdy for a 34-yard touchdown. Purdy ran for another score for another score in the first half for the 40-21 halftime lead.
“You know one guy isn’t going to tackle him,” Closser said. “Even if there is pressure, he is going to get out of the pocket. You just have to keep running around because he will find you. … It is really fun to be a receiver for him.”
After the team traded stops to open the third-quarter, Hair picked up his fourth rushing touchdown of the game with a 27-yard scamper. He added a 2-point run for a 48-21 lead.
Maryville senior Trey Houchin punched in a 1-yard score on the next possession, but a 2-point attempt failed and the Falcon lead was 48-27 with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Another Maryville stop got the offense the ball back and Drake scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 1-yard sneak with just over 10 minutes to go. An extra point cut the margin to 48-34.
Hair sealed the game with a 4-minute drive where he was again dominant with his legs. Purdy punched in a 1-yard touchdown for a 55-34 lead.
Weiss added a 13-yard touchdown run to close the scoring for Maryville.
Hair scored his sixth rushing touchdown on a 30-yard run to provide the final margin.
For Maryville, Drake threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Kreizinger had 151 yards receiving while Houchin ran for 138 yards.
“These last few guys Connor Drake has stepped up and after this, I told him that I’ve never seen anybody step up like he did,” Kreizinger said.
The game ends the Spoofhound career of 14 Maryville seniors, who end their careers with a 44-10 record, three district championships and the 2017 State Championship.
“I don’t have any sons, but when you coach for love,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “In these guys, I feel like I have a lot of sons and I’m proud of them.”