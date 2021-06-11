NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Marc Gustafson first got the invitation to play in the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association Missouri-Kansas All-Star Game, he wasn’t quite sure what he was signing up for, but he was excited for the chance to put on his helmet one last time with the Maryville ‘M’ on the side of it.
“I was shocked,” Gustafson said. “I didn’t know anything about it and neither did (Maryville) coach (Matt) Webb.”
By the end of Thursday night’s 20-12 victory by Missouri, Gustafson’s helmet was covered with the logos of what seemed like every school in the Kansas City area as the new friends and teammates swapped helmet stickers in the two weeks of practice leading up to the game.
“It was fun playing against all All-Stars,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson, one of just two MEC players in the game along with St. Pius X’s David Deters, learned in the two weeks of practice how important this game is in the Kansas City metro.
“It was fun getting them their bragging rights,” Gustafson said.
Missouri head coach Leon Douglas, North Kansas City’s head coach, went to high school at Lincoln College Prep and feels the cross-city rivalry as much as anyone.
“This is a game that a guy like Darren Sproles got off in,” Douglas said. “And we know what a hell of a career he had. … The opportunities and the memories that were gained tonight, they are priceless.”
For Douglas, his goal is to expand the game’s popularity outside of the city and with that attention, get more players in Kansas City noticed.
“When I set out, I wanted one (player) from every school,” Douglas said. “And I did the work, I talked to the different coaches. … I think that is one of the things that you want to do, because I was that kid and I didn’t get that opportunity. You want to look at those kids and give them that opportunity. You see a lot of kids with the purple North Kansas City helmets on because ‘Coach, I don’t have a helmet.’ ‘No, get to practice. I have helmets. I have cleats. I have everything. I just don’t have you.’ That is the big piece.”
An example from Thursday’s game was East High School defensive back Chris Thornton. Thornton’s team struggled throughout the season and finished with a 3-7 record.
Few people likely paid much attention to Thornton during the season, but with more talent around him, he had a chance to shine on Thursday and did so with an interception in the end zone.
“Chris Thornton played as well as anybody on that field on either side of the ball, but nobody would know his name until he stepped into a game like today,” Douglas said. “Being from East High School and having to do all-everything, that kid is a legit ballplayer and he was able to show it today.”
On the field, it was a sloppy first half of football. Kansas fumbled the opening kickoff, but three plays later, Missouri fumbled it right back. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Kansas appeared to complete a pass for the game’s initial first down, but the receiver fumbled, and Missouri scooped the ball up and went the other way for six points.
It was just six because the extra point was blocked. Thornton’s interception gave Missouri the ball at its own one-yard line when he brought the ball out of the end zone. One play later, Kansas stuffed a run play in the backfield for a safety.
Kansas returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and just like that a 6-0 Missouri lead turned into a 9-6 deficit with five minutes left in the half.
The Sunflower State added three points to its lead late in the third quarter, but this time, the Missouri special teams made a play. With Gustafson blocking, Missouri returned the ball back inside the Kansas 10 and converted three plays later for the go-ahead touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Missouri’s offense finally found its rhythm, and they did so with a style Gustafson is used to — good old-fashioned power football. Missouri put two tight ends on the field with Gustafson and Winnetonka’s Joe Thomas and leaned on its run game.
The offense powered out a couple first downs then hit Kansas with a quarterback counter which went for big yardage and got them into the red zone. On the next play, Center running back Nosa Ohamanu ran right behind Gustafson for a 17-yard touchdown and Missouri extended it to a 20-12 lead.
“We knew that if we just tricked them a little bit and got the momentum going that we would be good for the rest of the game,” Gustafson said.
After the defense forced a turnover on downs, Missouri took the ball back with just under five minutes to go and Kansas having two timeouts. The Show-Me State stuck to what worked with the two tight end sets and was able to drive into the red zone before taking a knee to end the game.
After the game, Missouri tight end coach D.J. Pittel, from Central (KC) High School, jumped on Gustafson during the Forum’s interview with him and yelled, “Yes sir. No answer to the two tight ends.”
“We just knew that they wouldn’t be ready for two tight ends and we decided to make that our offense,” Gustafson said. “It threw them for a loop.”
Thursday’s game snaps a 2-game losing streak for Missouri in the event.
Gustafson is the first Spoofhound to ever play in the game, but Douglas hopes he is not the last.
“They play down here all the time,” Douglas said. “You talk about battles with Pius, battles with Lincoln Prep. Sometimes I think it is easy to forget those schools that are 45 or 90 minutes out, but they definitely make football in Kansas City tough and legit like it is. Once I had the opportunity to put this team together, I made it my business to really turn over every rock and get guys that are good players from great programs.”
Gustafson won’t be out of pads for long as he reports to Northwest Missouri State on Monday to begin his Bearcat career.
“No rest,” Gustafson said. “Short vacation."