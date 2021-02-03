MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright knows defensive linemen. The long-time defensive line coach has repeatedly molded players skill-sets into stars in his front seven.
It should be unsurprising that Wright elected to take a chance on a player right up Munn Avenue with traits that you can’t teach.
“There are two things you can never coach and that is height and really speed,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said.
Maryville’s Marc Gustafson has brought that un-coachable height and length to the defensive end position in his three years as a Spoofhound starter and now he will bring it just up the road to Wright’s defensive line room.
On Wednesday, Gustafson made his commitment to become a Bearcat official when he signed his letter of intent.
“I’ve been raised here, so I’ve always seen (Northwest) as the true colors,” Gustafson said. “When I took my official visit, I just bonded instantly. They brought me in and treated me like family.”
For the All-State defensive end, signing on at Northwest Missouri State represents a dream come true which really became a realistic goal when he earned a starting role for the Spoofhounds as just a wiry sophomore.
“It has always been a goal for me ever since I started football (in the fourth grade),” Gustafson said. “But whenever I started actually starting for Maryville, that is when I realized that I could actually do this. That is when I started pushing myself even harder to make sure I checked that box.”
Since he first took the field as a sophomore, Gustafson has worked hard to add strength which made him the force he was as a senior, but he realizes that that process will need to continue at the college level to reach his full potential.
“I’m really excited to get back in the lab,” Gustafson said referring to the weight room.
Gustafson hasn’t lacked for quality coaching over the years with his father being the defensive line coach for the Spoofhounds. Jon Gustafson also used to coach under Mel Tjeerdsma at Northwest.
“My dad coached me for four years, so I got to be coached 24/7,” Gustafson said. “He always taught me to be a leader.”
Gustafson credits his parents with setting him on the path to realize his dream on Wednesday.
“They have always been right by my side,” Gustafson said. “They have always been the first people I look to if I have any struggles. They always have tried to lead me on a good path, and they did. I am just very thankful for them.”
That dream to play at Northwest is not an uncommon one among Spoofhound stars, and Gustafson continues the ‘Townie’ tradition of Spoofhounds-turned-Bearcats.
The current Bearcat roster includes former Spoofhounds Elijah Green, Jake White, Tyler Houchin and Eli Dowis.
“As a high school football coach, you want to see your players go succeed in similar cultures,” Webb said. “Northwest football is 100 percent a culture that I love to see our guys go to because I know they can be successful and how they will be coached. They will continue what they have started when they were in middle school here.”
Webb contends that the relationship between the Bearcats and the Spoofhounds is not as much about the proximity of the campus, but rather the way the two programs approach the game and that success that leads to.
“It is very much a working relationship, very much of a kinship and friendship,” Webb said “Both athletic programs, not just football, both of us want to see and appreciate seeing each other succeed. That is something that I think is invaluable here.”