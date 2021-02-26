MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound coach Matt Stoecklein couldn’t be mad. He has been on Marc Gustafson to go ahead and dunk the ball more. Unfortunately, on Thursday, it cost the Spoofhounds a backboard.
While the Spoofhounds were warming up at halftime of the girls game, Gustafson went up for what by his standards was a run-of-the-mill dunk. It turned into a situation that was anything but run of the mill.
As the 6-foot-9 senior went for the dunk, he hit the rim and a loud pop startled the rest of the gym. Fortunately, it wasn’t Gustafson’s body popping with an injury, but rather the backboard, which stayed in place but was shattered.
“I was just stunned,” Gustafson said. “I didn’t know I actually did it. The sound was so scary, because I wasn’t expecting it.”
His teammates were equally stunned.
“I’m just sitting there — I watched it happen and I heard the pop,” Maryville sophomore Keaton Stone said. “My hand went over my mouth and I just said, ‘Oh my God, he really just did that.’ I just stood there in shock for a solid two minutes.”
The dunk ended the night for the Hound Pound. The girls’ game concluded across the hall in the FEMA gym, while the boys returned to their roots and ventured around the corner to Maryville Middle School.
“Our administration, Mat Beu and everybody, did a great job of getting everyone moved to the games they had to get moved to and things went on pretty well,” Stoecklein said.
It was a bit of a full-circle game for many of the Maryville seniors, including Gustafson, who attended and played a lot of basketball at Maryville Middle School. It felt fitting for them to finish to play their final regular-season game there.
“It was awesome,” Gustafson said. “Having those three years before messing around and playing intramural basketball here brought back a lot of memories.”
Whether it was Gustafson’s backboard, the nostalgia, or just because of their talent advantage; the Spoofhounds flew out of the gate against Chillicothe and carried that momentum to a resounding 63-46 victory.
“Honestly, it started on the defensive end,” Stoecklein said. “Their defensive energy led to offensive energy.”
All the Spoofhound starters seemed to get into the flow in the first quarter as they leapt out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter. Sophomore Caden Stoecklein led the effort with six points, but all five starters scored in the quarter.
“That start really gave us a lot of energy and momentum and it just carried on throughout the game,” Stone said.
The onslaught continued in the second quarter with a 3-pointer by Stone followed by a basket from Caden Stoecklein pushed the margin to 27-8.
The Hounds rolled on and even with on second left on the clock in the half, found a way to score as Stoecklein fed the ball to Gustafson on an inbounds lob and instead of dunking, the senior saved the backboard some stress and softly shot it into the basket.
“We work on that all the time,” Gustafson said.
The second half gave Matt Stoecklein the opportunity to extend his bench more and fine tune his team for the playoffs.
“This is the best time to be playing great,” Matt Stoecklein said. “… I thought it was a really complete game by a lot of our players.”
Caden Stoecklein led the Hounds with 21 points while Stone and Gustafson each had 12. Caleb Kreizinger and Trey Houchin each scored five, Spencer Willnerd added four and Drew Burns and Derek Quinlin rounded out the scoring with two each.
The Spoofhounds will now prepare for districts next week. The third-seeded Spoofhounds will open at home against sixth-seeded Cameron on Monday at 6 p.m.
“I think we have a really good chance of winning districts,” Stone said. “We will see if we can get another ‘ship under Coach Stoecklein’s belt.”